Former president John Dramani Mahama has reacted to news of his position on the presidential ballot for the December 7, 2024, election

In a Facebook post, Mr Mahama said he was excited with the number eight position his party picked for the forthcoming election

The presidential candidate of the NDC also urged his supporters to see the number eight as a symbol of hope and change for the country

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama has broken his silence on the presidential balloting process held for the upcoming December 7, 2024, election.

The Electoral Commission (EC) on Friday, September 20, 2024. conducted the balloting for the presidential election at its head office in Accra.

John Mahama, flagbearer of the NDC reacts to his position on the presidential ballot. Photo credit: @John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The NDC picked the eighth position on the ballot while its main rival, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) secured the number one spot.

Reacting to this, the presidential candidate of the NDC, Mr Mahama suggested he was satisfied with his position on the ballot.

In a post on his Facebook wall on Saturday, September 21, 2024, Mr Mahama expressed excitement and urged his supporters to work hard to secure victory for the party in the December general elections,

"I am excited that we picked No. 8 on the ballot for the upcoming presidential elections. Let’s make this a number of hope and change on 7th December," he wrote.

Outcomes of the balloting process

At the end of the balloting process, the 13 presidential candidates confirmed by the EC picked the following positions.

Mahamudu Bawumia - NPP Daniel Augustus Lartey Inr – GCPP Akua Donkor - Ghana Freedom Party Christian Kwabena Andrews - GUM Kofi Akpaloo - Liberal Party of Ghana Mohammed Frimpong - National Democratic Party Nana Akosua Frimpomaa - CPP John Dramani Mahama - NDC Hassan Abdulai Ayariga - All People's Congress Kofi Koranteng - Independent Candidate George Twum-Barima-Adu - Independent Candidate Nana Kwame Bediako - Independent Candidate Alan John Kyerematen - Independent Candidate

Bawumia reacts to position on the ballot

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has reacted after securing the number one position on the presidential ballot.

In a video making rounds on social media, the NPP's presidential candidate was captured together with some members of his campaign team jubilating over the outcome of the balloting process.

Source: YEN.com.gh