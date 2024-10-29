John Mahama has fired Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with five questions about his handling of the economy

Mahama also questioned Bawumia's lack of comment on economic issues during his campaign

Mahama outlined the questions in a post on social media, which included a query on the depreciation of the cedi

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, has asked Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia five questions about his handling of the economy and governance.

In a recent address, Mahama questioned Bawumia's silence on economic issues amid Ghana's economic challenges.

Ghana's economic challenges saw record inflation levels reaching over 50% as well as a return to the IMF for a bailout.

Mahama outlined the questions in a post on social media, which touches on the depreciation of the cedi, Ghana's debt stock, inflation and the general state of the economy.

Drawing a parallel, Mahama noted that as the NPP’s vice-presidential candidate, Dr. Bawumia had previously asked then-Vice President Paa Kwasi Amissah-Arthur 170 questions regarding the state of the economy.

“He used to give lectures every month about how to run an economy and how to fix the economy. He posed 170 questions to my Vice President Amissah Arthur. He should go and answer the 170 questions himself."

Mahama ahead in polls

Global InfoAnalytics had Mahama winning the 2024 election in its final poll.

The poll has him with 51.1% of the vote, while his closest competitor, Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party, has 37.3%.

The poll also noted that independent candidates Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten and Nana Kwame Bediako would get 4.1% and 6.2% of the vote, respectively. The remaining nine candidates are expected to secure 1.3%.

Under the unweighted likely voters’ model, Mahama still leads with 49.3% compared to Bawumia’s 35.9%.

The poll noted that voter apathy is a significant challenge for the NPP, with 16% of potential non-voters identified as party supporters.

The ruling party was predicted to struggle to achieve its target of 85% in the Ashanti region as Bediako surged ahead.

NPP headed for defeat in 11 regions

YEN.com.gh reported that an earlier study from the SMB Intelligence study projected the NDC to win 11 regions in the upcoming election.

The study also said the NPP would lose significant votes in the Ashanti Region.

UK research and data firm Fitch Solutions already expected the NPP to lose the 2024 elections.

The firm said 54% of respondents surveyed tipped the NDC to beat the ruling party.

