Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia has launched a new ride-hailing platform developed locally called GoRide

GoRide comes with a 10% rate of commission, lower than the 20% commission on existing ride-hailing apps

Bawumia described the new ride-hailing app as a symbol of empowerment, innovation and local pride

Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia launched a new ride-hailing platform developed locally on October 23

The platform is meant to help commuters find commercial taxis and has been named GoRide.

Some Ghanaians are unconvinced by the need for the GoRide app. Source: Dr. Mahamudu Bawumi

Graphic Online reported that GoRide, gives the process of finding a ride a modern twist by making it easier for passengers and drivers to connect without disrupting the essence of the local transport system.

It also has a 10% commission, lower than the 20% commission on similar apps.

He described the platform as a revolutionary ride-hailing app born from a strategic public-private partnership to improve the country’s transport sector.

Bawumia said GoRide was a symbol of empowerment, innovation and local pride.

“This is about restoring dignity to our drivers and ensuring that they thrive," Bawumia said.

Ghanaians unconvinced by GoRide

Some Ghanaians have expressed doubts about the viability of the new app and questioned its relevance.

For example, Imani Africa President Franklin Cudjoe noted that there were more pressing concerns for drivers.

"Dr Mahamudu Bawumia launched a taxi app today. Meanwhile, Concerned drivers are threatening a 15% hike in transport fares due to escalating costs."

A citizen who tested the app dismissed its usefulness. "I loaded the Goride, and guess what? It’s a useless app with nothing on there, no ride, nothing."

Uber, Bolt car owners to paying new vehicle income tax

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Revenue Authority issued a notification to ride-hailing vehicle owners regarding the implementation of a new tax policy.

Ride-hailing car owners on platforms like Uber must now pay a Vehicle Income Tax from January 1, 2024.

The Ghana Revenue Authority released a statement with guidelines for ride-hailing companies and users to adhere to.

Source: YEN.com.gh