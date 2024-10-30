“Be A Man And Debate Me”: Bawumia Fires Back At Mahama With 50 Questions

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia has shared 50 questions for National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Mahama to answer

Bawumia has also reiterated calls for a debate with Mahama ahead of the 2024 election

Mahama recently questioned Bawumia's silence on economic issues amid Ghana's economic challenges

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia has responded to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Mahama's five questions to him.

In his response, Bawumia asked Mahama 50 questions and reiterated calls for a debate.

John Mahama has been questioning Mahamadu Bawumia's silence on economic issues.

Source: Getty Images

In a statement on Facebook, Bawumia outlined the 50 questions to Mahama. The vice president notably released 170 questions aimed at the Mahama administration ahead of the 2016 election.

The questions were related to Mahama’s leadership record in government, among others.

“I would have thought he would be man enough to face me in a one-on-one debate for the Ghanaian public to assess our respective policies, achievements, and visions,” Bawumia stated.

He also described Mahama’s initial questions as flimsy.

Recent challenge from Mahama

In a recent address, Mahama questioned Bawumia's silence on Ghana's economic challenges.

Ghana's economic issues saw record inflation levels reach over 50% and a return to the IMF for a bailout.

Mahama outlined the questions in a post on social media, which touches on the depreciation of the cedi, Ghana's debt stock, inflation and the general state of the economy.

Mahama ahead in polls

YEN.com.gh reported that Global InfoAnalytics predicted Mahama would win the 2024 election based on its final poll.

He had 51.1% of the vote in the poll, while his closest competitor, Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party, had 37.3%.

The poll also noted that independent candidates Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten and Nana Kwame Bediako would get 4.1% and 6.2% of the vote, respectively. The remaining nine candidates are expected to secure 1.3%.

Under the unweighted likely voters’ model, Mahama still leads with 49.3% compared to Bawumia’s 35.9%.

The poll noted that voter apathy is a significant challenge for the NPP, with 16% of potential non-voters identified as party supporters.

The ruling party was predicted to struggle to achieve its target of 85% in the Ashanti Region as Bediako surged ahead.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh