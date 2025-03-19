Former Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, opened up about her time in politics over the last four years, culminating in her being booted out of Parliament

Former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo captured media attention after a tell-it-all interview where she touched on her time as a legislator, fissures within the New Patriotic Party and major controversies in Parliament.

Speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosiisen, she made revelations that left some Ghanaians in awe and confirmed suspicions some people had watching from the outside in.

Adwoa Safo is out of Parliament because she lost the NPP primary to Mike Oquaye Jnr after years of controversy brought on by her leave of absence in the US and her eventual sacking from the gender minister portfolio and demotion in Parliament.

Role of NPP members in her primary loss

Safo claimed her recent loss in the parliamentary primaries was a result of a misunderstanding by her party.

Despite the cloud of controversy over her head, she felt some of her actions were misinterpreted leading the party to punish her with a loss in the NPP primaries.

“That’s what I think the party misunderstood me on and decided to punish me, and that cost me my primaries.”

Backing of Carlos Ahenkorah's electoral crime

Safo defended the former Tema West MP, Carlos Ahenkorah, after his decision to run off with and chew ballot papers during a critical Parliament election on January 7, 2021.

Safo feels the NPP should be grateful to Ahenkorah for saving the party’s reputation with his widely condemned action because it save the party from disgrace in the election they went on to lose.

“Why do you think Carlos went to snach the papers and destroy them? He knew that if the number of ‘no’ votes had been revealed, it would have been a disgrace for the NPP, so he had to act swiftly, but he suffered for it."

Revelations around the controversial e-levy vote

Safo said she abstained from voting on the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) in 2022 because she felt it would not help Ghana. This has raised more questions than answers given there was a masked woman in her seat during the vote.

At the time, the NPP side of Parliament was accused of bringing in an imposter to cast a deciding vote on the e-levy given the single seat difference between the two caucuses in Parliament.

Defense of Bawumia

The former Dome-Kwabenya MP condemned any attempt to blame the NPP's presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for the devastating election loss.

She also had some words of advise for Professor Mike Oquaye, who is leading a probe of the NPP's election loss.

“What has he done? They don’t want to speak the truth. If you are a flagbearer, but the Vice President, when you say something, they will take it only if it serves their purpose."

"Prof Mike Oquaye should find out what happened in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency first before preparing his report. Dome-Kwabenya should be number one. He has to let us know why his son lost in his bid to become MP for that constituency. He should explain that before blaming Dr Bawumia."

Sidelining in Parliament

Safo, who also served as Deputy Majority Leader, is upset at how she was treated after being demoted in Parliament.

She revealed that she was moved to the backbench like a first-time MP.

"Everybody denied involvement in the action. The Majority Whip is responsible for seating arrangements, so how did he not know that I was not properly allocated a seat?"

Safo noted that the situation was eventually rectified after the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, and Deputy Majority Leader, Habib Iddrisu, intervened.

Source: YEN.com.gh