Former actor and now MP hopeful John Dumelo has intensified his campaign ahead of the upcoming elections

The popular film star has announced his plans to bus students from the University of Legon home after their vacation

His move has gained significant traction online as Ghanaians applaud him for easing the burden on students in his constituency

Ghanaian member of parliament John Dumelo, who is hopeful for the Ayawaso Wuogon constituency, has ramped up his efforts to canvass votes in the upcoming elections.

With door-to-door outreaches and numerous people-led PR campaigns, the former actor hopes to inspire his opponent, current MP Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

John Dumelo launches bussing initiative

On August 10, John Dumelo shared his plans to bus students from the University of Ghana, Legon, to their homes after this semester's vacation. The students are currently writing their end-of-semester examinations.

The MP hopeful says his busses will move from the University's campus to eight destinations outside of Accra, including Ho and Takoradi.

It is reported that the actor criticised his political opponent Lydia Seyram Alhassan for a similar initiative, tagging it as vote buying.

His efforts in the university and other areas in his constituency have gained steam as he plans to change his political fortunes this year.

Dumelo's bussing plan excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Dumelo's plans for Legon students.

@419_mhedikarl said:

"Make I take my transportation chop pizzaman err Farmer John dey for me❤"

@BrainsDaFellow wrote:

"African politics is so weird. There is no logical sense in bussing students to their homes if genuinely your intention is to help. This applies to both MPs and aspirants. They invest so much into it and then after they win they find ways to recoup their losses. Fraud vibes"

Mosesadidonkor wrote:

"Ah but you ebi legon campus nkoaa you dey do camping or what?"

@nanakgyesi1 added:

"When Maa Lydia started this you said it was for vote buying 🤣🤣"

Dumelo supplies water to students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo had been spotted distributing bags of sachet water to University of Ghana students.

The actor's gesture came on the back of a water shortage in the school which had left many students stranded.

