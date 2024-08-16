John Mahama has not fully backed NDC national chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia's desire to boycott any pre-election peace agreement

The NDC national executive has recently expressed doubt about how effective such agreements will be

Nketia also said that such election peace agreements have not yielded any significant results in the past

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, has shied away from fully backing his party chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia’s desire to boycott any pre-election peace agreement.

Mahama said the party has not yet taken a definite decision on the matter.

The NDC national chairman expresses scepticism about the effectiveness of a peace agreement. Source: John Dramani Mahama. Source: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Speaking to the media in the Volta Region, the former President acknowledged the sentiment behind Nketia’s earlier comments.

Nketia said such election peace agreements have not yielded any significant results in the past, given the incidents of violence and death in the 2020 elections.

“I read the statement made by our Chairman [Asiedu Nketia] this morning and even though it is not a decision that we have sat and taken, I can understand the position that he’s coming from."

"He’s [Asiedu Nketia] talking about justice and saying that we should not glorify just signing a peace pact without acting to make sure that peace exists.”

Joy News reported that the National Peace Council has since noted the NDC’s concerns and pledged to engage the party to address them, while the governing party has condemned the party.

NPP condemns Asiedu Nketia's stance

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) condemned the comments from Asiedu Nketia.

The party believes such a stance will create political tension in the country

It further urged the NDC to reconsider its stance on the peace declaration and join in signing the accord to ensure peace and tranquillity throughout the election period.

Acheampong reiterates NPP's drive to win polls

YEN.com.gh also reported that Bryan Acheampong has said the NPP will use every means to win the 2024 general elections.

Acheampong believes victory for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is impossible when the polls open this December.

The New Patriotic Party representative made similar comments in April 2023, which were criticised by citizens as reckless.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh