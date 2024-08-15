The National Democratic Congress does not plan to sign any peace declaration ahead of the elections

The National Democratic Congress national chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said his party will not sign any peace declaration before the elections.

Nketia is sceptical about the effectiveness of such agreements because of past experiences.

He told Joy News that such agreements have not yielded any results in the past. Nketia further said the government had not done enough to deter violence.

“If you allow violence to brew, it will happen whether you sign a declaration or not."

He urged the authorities to address the root causes of potential violence before it spirals out of control.

Nketia also mentioned that despite the involvement of the Council of State and the Peace Council in previous peace declarations, the 2020 election was still marred by violence.

The National Election Security Task Force indicated five people were killed during violence accompanying the 2020 general elections.

The task force also recorded 61 cases of electoral and post-electoral violence across the country.

“What we need to address are the building blocks that lead to violence,” Nkeitia stated.

NDC's scepticism of election management

Meanwhile, the NDC's flagbearer, John Mahama, has urged party members to remain vigilant until the Electoral Commission counts every ballot in the 2024 elections.

On Saturday, July 27, at the NDC's Tamale campaign launch, Mahama encouraged supporters to pledge to guard the vote boxes on election day.

Mahama clarified that every step of the election process would be strictly monitored to thwart any possible manipulation of the New Patriotic Party's advantage.

Acheampong reiterates NPP's drive to win polls

YEN.com.gh also reported that Bryan Acheampong has said the NPP will use every means to win the 2024 general elections.

Acheampong believes victory for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is impossible when the polls open this December.

The New Patriotic Party representative made similar comments in April 2023, which were criticised by citizens as reckless.

