The Electoral Commission (EC) has denied allegations that it has orchestrated the ballot paper shortages in the Volta and Bono Regions, ahead of the December 7 elections.

The Commission explained that the two regions were not the only ones experiencing the shortages as being widely speculated.

Dr Eric Bossman says the Volta Region was not the only place that experienced ballot paper shortages.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking at an emergency meeting of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) on Friday November 29, 2024, the Deputy Commissioner Dr Bossman Asare stated that there are other regions also facing similar challenges with ballot paper availability.

He said there were recorded shortages in the Greater Accra, Western North, Western, Upper West and Bono East Regions.

He noted that in the case of the Volta Region, the political parties were immediately informed in writing about the incident and the reprints were quickly done to cover the shortfalls in those five regions.

Dr Asare said the insinuations that it had intentionally targeted the Volta Region to cause a ballot shortage there are unwarranted and should be disregarded.

He urged political parties especially to disregard the mischief being peddled around to foster mistrust and create doubts.

He said the Electoral Commission was dedicated to delivering a transparent and credible election.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh