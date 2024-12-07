Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan has addressed the media after monitoring activities at the Ayawaso West Wuogun constituency

The politician stated that he is very hopeful that peace will prevail during and after the 2024 elections in Ghana

NDC presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama and NPP's Dr Bawumia have cast their ballot in the general elections

The former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has voiced his hope that Ghana's elections will go well and that there won't be any unrest.

The head of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and West African Elders Forum (WAEF) declared this after visiting multiple polling places in the Greater Accra Region on December 7, 2024.

Goodluck Jonathan has assured the world that Ghana will maintain peace during the 2024 elections. Photo credit: @channelone.

He added that ahead of the polls, the WAEF and ECOWAS teams, along with other concerned groups, had engaged with Ghana’s National Election Security Taskforce, led by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Electoral Commission (EC), political parties, and civil society organisations (CSOs).

Addressing the media, former president Goodluck Jonathan stated that:

"We are very hopeful that the politicians will maintain peace, and we have not heard of any untoward behaviour from the voters or other people.

So, we only pray that this is maintained throughout the day, but it is too early to make a concluding statement.

We are here to ensure that there are no crises; if there are issues, we will join the stakeholders in resolving them.

We were here earlier and met with the National Election Security Taskforce led by the IGP, the Electoral Commission, political parties, and CSOs. Concerns were raised, and all those issues were addressed, and we believe those issues have been addressed."

Students vote at Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency

First-time voters at the University of Ghana are overly excited as they cast at their ballots in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Voters at Ablekuma West constituency reject food

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how some voters at the Ablekuma West constituency have allegedly rejected food from the incumbent MP Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

The voters hooted at the pick-up car driver was drove off after a heated tension at the polling station.

Some social media users have shared their mixed reactions after watching the trending video on Instagram.

