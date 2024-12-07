Four men alleged to be wielding guns were arrested at Aflao in the Ketu South constituency on the eve of elections

Four men alleged to be wielding guns were arrested around Aflao in the Ketu South Constituency of the Volta Region ahead of the December 7 polls.

The four were arrested by the youth in the community on the eve of elections, December 6, 2024, near the Diamond Cement factory.

Dizfa Gomashie, the MP for the area and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, confirmed the arrest was effected at around 11:00 pm.

In a video released on social media, she narrated that the youth spotted the gun-wielding men in a pickup and accosted them. The police were invited but outnumbered by the angry youth, leading to a chaotic situation.

Gomashie, who suspected that alleged thugs had been deployed from Accra to intimidate voters in the constituency, warned that her people would allow any such thing.

"The students, youth, women, [and] men are resilient. They will protect the community. They don't want strangers coming here with guns. Please call your dogs back. Who let the dogs out," she said.

Watch her video below:

Reactions to arrest of alleged gunmen at Aflao

The video of the Ketu South MP garnered reactions online. Many commended the residents for their vigilance.

@stopfooling0 said:

"You guys are doing really great. Keep it on."

@yaw_Kenz said:

"So police are strangers with guns now."

@OheneDom said:

"Call your stupid dogs back to Accra. Such nonsense of a government."

Voting begins in Elections 2024 across Ghana

Meanwhile, voting has started across all the polling stations with sizeable crowds, many of whom queued at dawn, waiting for their turn to vote.

Already, YEN.com.gh reported that the Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, had voted in the Walewale constituency in the North East Region.

