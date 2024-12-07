Elections 2024: Four Alleged Gunmen Arrested In Ketu South, Video Drops
- Four men alleged to be wielding guns were arrested at Aflao in the Ketu South constituency on the eve of elections
- The four, who were arrested by the youth of the community, were allegedly wielding guns while riding through town in a pickup
- MP for the area, Dzifa Gomashie, confirmed the arrest and narrated how the incident nearly led to unrest
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Four men alleged to be wielding guns were arrested around Aflao in the Ketu South Constituency of the Volta Region ahead of the December 7 polls.
The four were arrested by the youth in the community on the eve of elections, December 6, 2024, near the Diamond Cement factory.
Dizfa Gomashie, the MP for the area and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, confirmed the arrest was effected at around 11:00 pm.
In a video released on social media, she narrated that the youth spotted the gun-wielding men in a pickup and accosted them. The police were invited but outnumbered by the angry youth, leading to a chaotic situation.
Gomashie, who suspected that alleged thugs had been deployed from Accra to intimidate voters in the constituency, warned that her people would allow any such thing.
"The students, youth, women, [and] men are resilient. They will protect the community. They don't want strangers coming here with guns. Please call your dogs back. Who let the dogs out," she said.
Watch her video below:
Reactions to arrest of alleged gunmen at Aflao
The video of the Ketu South MP garnered reactions online. Many commended the residents for their vigilance.
@stopfooling0 said:
"You guys are doing really great. Keep it on."
@yaw_Kenz said:
"So police are strangers with guns now."
@OheneDom said:
"Call your stupid dogs back to Accra. Such nonsense of a government."
Voting begins in Elections 2024 across Ghana
Meanwhile, voting has started across all the polling stations with sizeable crowds, many of whom queued at dawn, waiting for their turn to vote.
Already, YEN.com.gh reported that the Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, had voted in the Walewale constituency in the North East Region.
Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 10 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh