An elderly Ghanaian woman has earned the admiration of many with her act of patriotism

A video making rounds online showed the elderly woman being helped by her children as she readied to vote

Many people who reacted to the video have praised the lady for exercising her civic duty

A 90-year-old Ghanaian woman has earned the admiration of netizens after a video of her went viral.

This comes after she was spotted in a video at the polling station readying herself to cast her vote.

Elderly Ghanaian woman votes in 2024 election Photo credit: @joy997fm/X

Eager to have a say on who leads the country, the woman was aided by her two children, who led her to the voting booth to cast her vote.

The video which YEN.com.gh sighted on the X page of @Joy997FM, was captioned:

"Election 2024: 90-year-old woman casts her vote at Juaben Old Court House 2 with help from her children."

