Ghana Elections 2024: Family Carries 90-year-old Lady To Go And Vote, Video Warms Hearts
- An elderly Ghanaian woman has earned the admiration of many with her act of patriotism
- A video making rounds online showed the elderly woman being helped by her children as she readied to vote
- Many people who reacted to the video have praised the lady for exercising her civic duty
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About YEN.com.gh!
A 90-year-old Ghanaian woman has earned the admiration of netizens after a video of her went viral.
This comes after she was spotted in a video at the polling station readying herself to cast her vote.
Eager to have a say on who leads the country, the woman was aided by her two children, who led her to the voting booth to cast her vote.
The video which YEN.com.gh sighted on the X page of @Joy997FM, was captioned:
"Election 2024: 90-year-old woman casts her vote at Juaben Old Court House 2 with help from her children."
Watch the video below:
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes.
More updates soon.
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.