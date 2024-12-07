The Electoral Commission announced that it had opened all collation centres across the country to the media

Madam Jean Mensa, the EC chairperson, emphasised that the commission's decision represented a huge milestone in the electoral process

The EC chairperson added that the organisation granted accreditation to 10,000 media personnel in the 2024 general elections

The chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Madam Jean Mensa, announced the opening of all collation centres across the country to the media on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Speaking at a press conference at the EC's headquarters, she emphasised that the commission's decision to grant media access to collation centres represented a huge milestone in the 2024 electoral process.

Madam Jean Mensa said the move would promote transparency and inclusivity in the elections.

"This is a historic moment. For the first time, we are opening our collation centre at the national level. In all elections since the inception of the fourth republic, the media was granted access only when the declaration was about to take place. Today, this has changed. The media will have access to all collation centres across the country."

She also announced that the Electoral Commission had granted accreditation to 10,000 media personnel to give first-hand, factual information during the 2024 general elections.

The Electoral Commission's chairperson explained that the decision reiterates the commission's commitment to maintain accountability and responsibility to Ghanaians throughout the electoral process.

"This is a testament to the values of accountability, inclusiveness, and responsibility. By enabling the media to access our work, we are injecting transparency into the process, which will further cement the peace in the country."

