Election 2024: Electoral Commission Grants Media Access To Collation Centres
Politics

by  Kofi Owusu 2 min read
  • The Electoral Commission announced that it had opened all collation centres across the country to the media
  • Madam Jean Mensa, the EC chairperson, emphasised that the commission's decision represented a huge milestone in the electoral process
  • The EC chairperson added that the organisation granted accreditation to 10,000 media personnel in the 2024 general elections

The chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Madam Jean Mensa, announced the opening of all collation centres across the country to the media on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Jean Mensa, 2024 elections, Electoral Commission, Collation centres, Media access, EC headquarters
Electoral Commission grants media access to Collation Centres. Photo source: Electoral Commission of Ghana
Source: Twitter

Speaking at a press conference at the EC's headquarters, she emphasised that the commission's decision to grant media access to collation centres represented a huge milestone in the 2024 electoral process.

Madam Jean Mensa said the move would promote transparency and inclusivity in the elections.

She said:

"This is a historic moment. For the first time, we are opening our collation centre at the national level. In all elections since the inception of the fourth republic, the media was granted access only when the declaration was about to take place. Today, this has changed. The media will have access to all collation centres across the country."

She also announced that the Electoral Commission had granted accreditation to 10,000 media personnel to give first-hand, factual information during the 2024 general elections.

The Electoral Commission's chairperson explained that the decision reiterates the commission's commitment to maintain accountability and responsibility to Ghanaians throughout the electoral process.

"This is a testament to the values of accountability, inclusiveness, and responsibility. By enabling the media to access our work, we are injecting transparency into the process, which will further cement the peace in the country."

EC confirms record special voting turnout

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission's chairperson, Jean Mensa, announced that the EC had made its final preparations for the commencement of the general elections.

She said 18,774,159 registered voters, representing approximately 55 per cent of the total population, will vote in the elections.

Jean Mensa announced that there was a record-high turnout in the special voting process, with the lowest polling station turnout being 83 percent.

Source: YEN.com.gh

