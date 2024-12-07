MP for Ayawaso West Wuoguon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has visited her polling station to cast her vote.

She was spotted in the company of some supporters and party officials, exchanging pleasantries with members of the constituency

Maa Lydia beamed with a smile, nursing the hopes of retaining her seat in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency

Maa Lydia, representing the NPP, is facing stiff competition from actor-turned-politician John Dumelo, the candidate for the NDC.

This marks their second head-to-head battle after their highly publicized contest in the 2020 elections.

Clad in a simple T-shirt and shorts, Maa Lydia arrived at the polling station to a warm reception from her supporters. Accompanied by her campaign team, she was hopeful of retaining her seat.

