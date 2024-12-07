Election 2024: Lydia Seyram Alhassan Arrives To Cast Her Vote At Ayawaso West Wuoguon Constituency
- MP for Ayawaso West Wuoguon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has visited her polling station to cast her vote.
- She was spotted in the company of some supporters and party officials, exchanging pleasantries with members of the constituency
- Maa Lydia beamed with a smile, nursing the hopes of retaining her seat in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency
The incumbent MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon has arrived at her polling station to cast her vote in the ongoing elections.
Maa Lydia, representing the NPP, is facing stiff competition from actor-turned-politician John Dumelo, the candidate for the NDC.
This marks their second head-to-head battle after their highly publicized contest in the 2020 elections.
Clad in a simple T-shirt and shorts, Maa Lydia arrived at the polling station to a warm reception from her supporters. Accompanied by her campaign team, she was hopeful of retaining her seat.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh