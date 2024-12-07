Election 2024: Chaos Ensues At NTHC Estate Otanor Polling Station In Video
- An Electoral Commission officer took 2 jackets from their officers for use at another place, causing chaos at the polling centre
- In a video shared by TV3, a man was agitated by the situation, expressing concern as the move had left the officers without a means of accreditation
- He argued that this made it very hard to tell who was an actual EC official and disclosed that when he addressed the issue, the officer threatened to take his accreditation
Chaos erupted at a polling centre after an Electoral Commission (EC) officer took two official jackets from their colleagues for use at another location. The incident disrupted the voting process and left officers at the centre without proper identification.
The jackets, which are crucial for identifying EC officials, were removed without replacement. This created confusion as it became difficult to distinguish genuine officials from unauthorized individuals.
In a video shared by TV3, a man expressed concern about the situation. He explained that the absence of the jackets made it hard to verify the identities of EC staff, raising questions about transparency and order at the centre.
The situation escalated when the man confronted the officer about the issue. Instead of resolving the matter, the officer allegedly threatened to revoke his accreditation. This further heightened tensions at the centre and left voters frustrated.
