Gifty Mawunya Dumelo, the wife of Ghanaian actor and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, has broken her silence on her husband's quest to become a parliamentarian.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the lawyer who spoke on the sidelines after casting her vote commended her husband for his campaign efforts in the build-up to the election.

John Dumelo's wife commends him in a touching video

She expressed optimism that voters will recognize her husband's hard work and vote for him as their representative in Parliament.

"He had worked really hard and it is only wise that I support him as a wife. So far we have been received so well. And I am hoping that all the hard work will pay off."

Source: YEN.com.gh