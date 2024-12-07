John Dumelo has taken a commanding lead at Ayawaso West Wuogon, and amidst the lead, tension erupted at Legon Hall polling station

In a video that has surfaced online, some angry party agents were agitated and demanded a ballot recount

Provisional results that have trickled in showed that John Dumelo had taken a commanding lead, bagging 316 votes against Maa Lydia's 148 votes

John Dumelo took an early lead in the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary election, according to provisional results.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidates secured 316 votes at one polling station, compared to 148 votes for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

The provisional results have created excitement among Dumelo’s supporters but have also led to tension at a polling station. Some party agents became agitated at the Legon Hall polling station and demanded a ballot recount. Videos circulating online show angry agents alleging irregularities in the counting process.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, one of the key battlegrounds in the general elections, has generated significant attention among Ghanaians. John Dumelo's lead has triggered significant reactions among many social media users.

John Dumelo triggers reactioms

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

LilMoGh said:

"I pray John Dumelo wins Our man really deserves a chance."

amiklinogoh_c wrote:

"Honestly I’m so happy for John Dumelo. Well deserved 🥹🫶🏽."

that_SandemaBoy said:

"Anyone close to John Dumelo, tell him now is the time to let his team go and stay at the coalition center. Lydia will not go down without a fight. That’s what shameless people do."

bynaa_Serwaa reacted:

"Honestly, John Dumelo worked so hard. If he wins, he deserves it."

Alan Kyeremanten struggles in elections

While John Dumelo is performing well at the polls, Movement For Change flag bearer Alan Kyeremanten has performed woefully.

YEN.com.gh reported that he recorded very low voter numbers and got outperformed by other smaller candidates. The New Force Party leader, Nana Kwame Bediako, has even outperformed him.

Many Ghanaians have reacted to the performance with some folks mocking Alan online.

