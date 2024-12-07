Ghanaians Mock Alan Kyerematen For His Abysmal Performance In Ongoing Vote Counts: "Alan Agenda 111"
The vote counts in the 2024 general elections are underway nationwide, and the results that have trickled in so far do not bode well for presidential candidate Alan John Kyeremanten.
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About YEN.com.gh!
The Movement For Change Party leader, who expressed confidence in winning the elections to become Ghana's next president, has recorded low voter numbers.
The New Force Party leader, Nana Kwame Bediako, has outperformed the former Trade minister in numerous provisional results from various polling stations nationwide.
Alan Kyeremanten recorded multiple '1' votes in most provisional results reported. The Movement For Change party leader's results have triggered laughter among some Ghanaians on social media.
Below are some of the polling stations where Alan Kyeremanten recorded single votes in the provisional results:
Rural Development Store Victoria park No.1B in the Sunyani East
Presidential
NPP- 209
NDC-87
Nana Kwame Bediako-5
Alan Kojo Kyeremanten-1
Nkwanta North, Oti Region BROTHERHOOD INT (KWADASO)
NPP-270
Kyere Abosom -1
NDC-32
Nana Kwame Bediako-3
Alan Kyeremanten-1
Mensah Sarbah hall 2B
Presidential
NPP-85
NDC-46
Alan Kojo Kyeremanten-1
New Force-5
Others-1
Community Centre Ablame, Anlo Afiadenyigba, Keta Constituency
Presidential Result
NPP.-13
NDC-381
Alan Kojo Kyeremanten-1
Caterpillar B Polling Station La, Constituency
Presidential Results
NPP-72
NDC-173
The New Force-4
Alan Kyeremanten-1
TF Hall B
Presidential
NPP-85
NDC-177
Alan Kyeremanten-1
New Force Party-4
Others-1
Akuafo Hall 1
Presidential
NPP-87
NDC-159
Alan Kyeremanten-1
New Force Party-5
Mensah Sarbah Hall 3A
Alan Kyeremanten-1
Nana Kwame Bediako-4
NDC-105
NPP-68
Rejected-1
Akuaffo Annex 3A
Presidential
NPP-71
NDC-113
Alan Kyeremanten-1
New Force-4
Rejected-3
Kwapong Hall B
Presidential
NPP-110
NDC-180
Alan Kyeremanten-1
New Force Party-10
Others-0
Apostolic church Ghana Biakoye C
Presidential
NPP-102
NDC-186
Nana Kwame Bediako-6
APC-2
Alan Kyereman-1
RC Church Polling Station, B.Anlo Constituency
NPP-40
CPP-1
NDC-235
New Force-2
Alan Kyeremanten-1
Check out the social media post below:
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has 3 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh