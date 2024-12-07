The vote counts in the 2024 general elections are underway nationwide, and the results that have trickled in so far do not bode well for presidential candidate Alan John Kyeremanten.

Ghanaians mock Alan Kyerematen for his multiple '1' votes in provisional election results. Photo source: Getty Images

The Movement For Change Party leader, who expressed confidence in winning the elections to become Ghana's next president, has recorded low voter numbers.

The New Force Party leader, Nana Kwame Bediako, has outperformed the former Trade minister in numerous provisional results from various polling stations nationwide.

Alan Kyeremanten recorded multiple '1' votes in most provisional results reported. The Movement For Change party leader's results have triggered laughter among some Ghanaians on social media.

Below are some of the polling stations where Alan Kyeremanten recorded single votes in the provisional results:

Rural Development Store Victoria park No.1B in the Sunyani East

Presidential

NPP- 209

NDC-87

Nana Kwame Bediako-5

Alan Kojo Kyeremanten-1

Nkwanta North, Oti Region BROTHERHOOD INT (KWADASO)

NPP-270

Kyere Abosom -1

NDC-32

Nana Kwame Bediako-3

Alan Kyeremanten-1

Mensah Sarbah hall 2B

Presidential

NPP-85

NDC-46

Alan Kojo Kyeremanten-1

New Force-5

Others-1

Community Centre Ablame, Anlo Afiadenyigba, Keta Constituency

Presidential Result

NPP.-13

NDC-381

Alan Kojo Kyeremanten-1

Caterpillar B Polling Station La, Constituency

Presidential Results

NPP-72

NDC-173

The New Force-4

Alan Kyeremanten-1

TF Hall B

Presidential

NPP-85

NDC-177

Alan Kyeremanten-1

New Force Party-4

Others-1

Akuafo Hall 1

Presidential

NPP-87

NDC-159

Alan Kyeremanten-1

New Force Party-5

Mensah Sarbah Hall 3A

Alan Kyeremanten-1

Nana Kwame Bediako-4

NDC-105

NPP-68

Rejected-1

Akuaffo Annex 3A

Presidential

NPP-71

NDC-113

Alan Kyeremanten-1

New Force-4

Rejected-3

Kwapong Hall B

Presidential

NPP-110

NDC-180

Alan Kyeremanten-1

New Force Party-10

Others-0

Apostolic church Ghana Biakoye C

Presidential

NPP-102

NDC-186

Nana Kwame Bediako-6

APC-2

Alan Kyereman-1

RC Church Polling Station, B.Anlo Constituency

NPP-40

CPP-1

NDC-235

New Force-2

Alan Kyeremanten-1

