Tense Atmosphere At Yendi As Opposing Factions Set Up Camp At Collation Centre

The Ghana Fact Coalition has confirmed 1,200 presidential ballots were lost in Yendi.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The ballots were allegedly removed from a torn bag in an armoury where they were being kept.

The presidential candidates in the Yendi constituency have set up camp at the collation centre.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana Fact Coalition stated that a West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) observer stationed in Yendi confirmed via telephone that the missing ballot papers were detected in the EC office before distribution to the polling station.

This caused some tension in the Yendi constituency.

The police say they are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, the EC and party agents reached a resolution on the matter to allow the poll to continue.

YEN.com.gh spoke to security expert Adib Saani, who is currently observing the situation in Yendi.

He said:

“Yendi on the brink. NDC and NPP candidates, including independent ones, have set up bases at Suahiriya Arabic and English school polling stations in Nayilifong. Their supporters are massing up and could likely flame up.”

He also called for an investigation into the missing ballots to clear all doubts.

Source: YEN.com.gh