The government has sounded the alarm bells on how the China-Taiwan conflict will further worsen Ghana's economic crisis

The Minister of Information says the Asian conflict if it escalates further, will devastate the country just like the Russian-Ukraine war

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says the external forces afflicting the Ghanaian economy are not mere fabrications but realities

The minister of information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has sounded the alarm bells on how the looming China-Taiwan conflict will further worsen the country's economic crisis.

The Akufo-Addo-led government has blamed the current turmoil in the country on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Government officials say those two problems have thrown things out of gear in the country and led to general hardships.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah: Economic Crisis Will Be Worsened If China Goes To War With Taiwan

But that situation will be further compounded if the China-Taiwan conflict escalates.

According to Oppong Nkrumah, the country's dire financial situation will be worsened by such a spectacle in Asia.

Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM, the Ofoase-Ayirebi MP said the financial turmoil in the country was not created by the government but rather by external forces.

"There is a third problem coming, do you know that China has extended the tenure of office for president Xi Jinping? If indeed China carries on with its plans, its case will be similar to Russia-Ukraine. Can you imagine the damage, especially with the increase in crude oil prices? If indeed China attacks Taiwan, what will be the implication?" he quizzed.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah: Current Crisis Not A Result Of Mismanagement; Media Not Playing Attention To Happenings On Global Front

The minister also refuted assertions that the challenges in the economy are a result of the mismanagement by the current government, saying happenings on the global front which are having a direct bearing on the country and its finances are not mere fabrications.

He also accused the Ghanaian media of not paying attention to China's possible takeover of Taiwan and its effect on the economy.

The comments of Oppong Nkrumah follow intensifying efforts for President Nana Akufo-Addo to accept the blame and resign for plunging the country into a crisis.

Some protesters on Saturday hit the streets of Accra in a bid to pile pressure on the president to resign.

Akufo-Addo Finally Admits Ghana Is In Economic Crisis; Assures It Will Soon Be Over

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the president had finally admitted to the current economic hardships afflicting Ghanaians.

He, however, insists that the hardships will soon be over.

In a televised address on Sunday, October 30, 2022, Akufo-Addo called on the ordinary citizenry not to despair and throw their hands in the hair.

