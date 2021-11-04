Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has indicated that he watches all of Twene Jonas' videos on Facebook

The information minister indicated that he was very much in love with some of the popular social media commentator's slogans

He was speaking in an exclusive interview with veteran journalist Kwami Sefa-Kayi

Ghana's information minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has confessed his massive admiration for popular US-based Ghanaian social media commentator Twene Jonas.

While speaking in an interview with ace broadcaster Kwami Sefa-Kayi and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the information admitted to watching Twene Jonas almost all the time.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah was heard saying that he was a huge fan of the 'glass nkoaa' crooner but disliked how he blatantly insulted people in his videos.

After chiding the 'hw3 fom' man, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah revealed that he was really in love with some of the popular sayings of Jonas.

According to Oppong Nkrumah, his favorite Twene Jonas quote is:

"The system is working 24/7"

The information minister said he related so much with this slogan from Jonas because every country had a peculiar system by which it was run.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah went on to give Twene Jonas massive props and said he (Nkrumah) was one of the ardent followers of the social media commentator.

The government official roped Twene Jonas into the radio discussion to explain that every country had its unique governance mechanism that kept that country afloat.

Twene Jonas has gained massive popularity in Ghana over the years following his Facebook Live videos that see him addressing matters of concern in the country.

