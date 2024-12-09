The National Democratic Congress's Baba Sadiq has flipped the Okaikwei Central constituency green in favour of the NDC

He beat the NPP's Patrick Yaw Boamah, who was the incumbent MP, after a keenly contested race

The MP-elect shared his thoughts on his victory during his first media engagement

Ghanaian media and entertainment mogul Baba Sadiq has been declared the MP-elect for Okaiwei Central.

In his media engagement after becoming the MP-elect, Baba Sadiq reflected on his strategy for winning the keenly contested parliamentary race against the New Patriotic Party's Patrick Yaw Boamoah.

According to the 3MusicNetworks founder, not a lot of factors were in his favour ahead of the 2024 elections.

Ghana's pollster Musa Dankwa, who predicted the unprecedented win of John Dramani Mahama, maintained that Sadiq will lose the elections.

Okaikwei Central has been one of the NPP's safest seats with Patrick Boamah being in power since 2013.

Despite the predictions, the NDC's candidate polled 15,383 votes to defeat the incumbent, Patrick Yaw Boamah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who had 14,949.

Sadiq said his youthful campaign message helped him beat his competitor.

John Dumelo wins Ayawaso West Wuogon

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo was declared as the winner of the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliament elections.

John reportedly polled 40,561 votes against defeating the incumbent Lydia Alhassanm who had 27,377.

The actor, who is widely celebrated in the Ghanaian entertainment industry is the first NDC parliamentary candidate to win the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat since 1992.

Before this success, John had previously contested Lydia Alhassan in 2020 and lost the election by close to 2,000 votes.

