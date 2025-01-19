Mrs Ernestina Naadu Mills, the former First Lady of Ghana, has paid a courtesy call on the country's current first family

The former First Lady visited the sitting president to congratulate him on his decisive victory in last year's presidential election

Mrs Naadu Mills served as First Lady between January 7, 2009 and July 24, 2012, following the untimely death of her husband, John Evans Atta Mills

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The former First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Ernestina Naadu Mills, has paid a visit to President John Dramani Mahama and his family at their official residence.

Mrs Naadu Mills reportedly paid the courtesy call on the newly installed president to congratulate him on his historic victory at the 2024 presidential polls.

Atta Mills' wife, Ernestina Naadu Mills, visits President Mahama to congratulate him on his historic victory in the 2024 election. Photo credit: Dr Omane Boamah/Facebook.

Source: TikTok

During her visit on Saturday, January 18, 2025, Mrs Naadu Mills was warmly received by President Mahama and the First Lady, Lordina Mahama.

This visit also marked a significant gesture of goodwill and solidarity between the two families.

President Mahama, who succeeded President Atta Mills after his untimely passing in 2012, has maintained a close relationship with the late head of state's family.

Pictures of the visit sighted on the Facebook page of Dr Edward Omane Boamah, a prominent member of the president's party, showed Mrs Mahama holding Mrs Naadu Mills' hand as she warmly welcomed her to her home.

Mrs Naadu Mills looked old and frail from the photos circulating on social media.

President Atta Mils's death

The former First Lady is the wife of late President John Evan Fiifi Atta Mills. Who passed on Tuesday, July 24, 2012, at the 37 Military Hospital after a short illness.

John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills served as the 11th president of Ghana from 2009 until he died in mid-2012.

He was inaugurated on 7 January 2009 after defeating the incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2008 presidential election.

His death marked the first time a Ghanaian president had died while still in office.

The late president received a state burial on August 10, 2012, and was laid to rest at the Asomdwe Park in Osu, near the Black Star Square in the Greater Accra Region.

Ghanaians hail Mrs Naadu Mills' visit

Because Mrs Naadu Mills has not much been seen in public, photos of her visit to the first family sparked reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@Joshua Meynisse said:

"This is the Ghanaian spirit. God bless HE John Dramani Mahama and long live HE Ernestina Naadu Mills."

@Edem Reign also said:

"Wow! Great news. Hope she is fine and the party is taking good care of her also."

@Anuga Fortunate wrote:

"President Mahama is naturally imbued with the spirit of leadership! All under one umbrella."

@Corlah Bryt also wrote:

"Mama Ernestina Naadu Mills. We pray for good health and more years."

TB Joshua prays for Mrs Naadu Mills

An old video of the late popular Nigerian prophet TB Joshua at the residence of the late President John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills has resurfaced on social media.

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that TB Joshua prayed for the former First Lady after he visited Ghana for the funeral of the late president.

In the video late prophet, who passed away on June 5, 2021, called on Ghanaians to unite their words with their deeds

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh