President John Mahama visited the scene of the Adum Market fire in Kumasi on Friday, March 21, 2025, to commiserate with affected traders

Mahama's arrived at the site to a rousing welcome from traders, who even in their troubled moment, cheered him on

The videos of the president's arrival and the reception given to him have sparked massive reactions from social media users

President John Mahama received a rousing welcome in Kumasi when he visited Adum Market following a fire incident, on Friday, March 21, 2025.

Parts of Adum, the Central Business District of the Ashanti Regional capital, which is known as Bluelight was ravaged by fire which started in the early hours of Friday.

Videos circulating on social media show the whole area engulfed in a big inferno which the Ghana National Fire Service struggled to bring under control even with the support of other security agencies.

Reports suggest that traders have lost goods and other items which run into many millions of Ghana cedis and some were spotted weeping in social media videos.

Mahama visits the Adum Market fire site

Hours after the fire started, President Mahama rushed to the scene to ascertain the extent of damage and commiserate with the traders for their losses.

It turned out the president was in the Ashanti Region to launch the Tree For Life Reforestation Project at Nkawie when the Ashanti Reginal Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene called to inform him of the incident.

Arriving at the scene in the company of Dr Amoakohene, Appiah Stadium, and others, Mahama received massive cheers from the crowd.

Even though the situation at hand was not an exciting one, it did not stop some of the people present from expressing their admiration for the president. Some were heard shouting the slogan of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Watch the video of Mahama's arrival at Adum Market below:

In one of the videos detailing Mahama's visit, the president is seen being briefed by the Ashanti Regional Minister.

In the background, one could hear some of the people cheering and singing for him. Some even went as far as singing parts of Mahama's campaign song for the 2024 general elections which highlighted his 24-hour economy policy.

After singing his praise, one of the voices was heard shouting "JM bɛ boa yɛn," which translates as "Come and help us, JM."

Watch the video of Mahama being cheered at Adum below:

Ghanaians react to Mahama's visit to Adum

The videos of John Mahama's visit to the Adum Market fire site have earned him admiration from online folks. Many were impressed with the reception he received in Kumasi, the stronghold of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP). Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh compiled.

lisalistic12 could not believe Mahama was in Kumasi:

"So Kumasi people love JM like this or it’s fake?Now Ghana has a president and a good one😍😍."

_brown_sparkle prayed the victims' needs got met:

"If pressing their necks was a government! Kudos Mr.president……I pray their need and wants are met.🙏🏽"

ifia_tor5 said:

"This is what we call a president, a president for all Ghanaians, not owing for family and friends ❤."

kishkid_ said:

"But Ashok paaa ooo. The President himself showed up at once!!! The very day ooo 🙌🙌 True commitment to serving the country indeed❤️."

abi_classiq said:

"Wow impressive 👏👏, you have done ✅ well, and the honorable thing...More funding and resource needs to be put into the fire 🔥 department. Kudus!!!!! JDM."

lgp_jnr who claims to be NPP was also impressed:

"Honestly, I am NPP but JM has shown more leadership, he no dey rest oo always going places wow 👏. I pray it continues like that 🙏🏾."

Adum trader criticises Ibrahim Mahama after fire

Meanwhile, one of the traders affected by the Adum Market fire incident has criticised Ibrahim Mahama, the business mogul and brother of President Mahama.

In a YEN.com.gh report, the victim, who claimed to have lost goods worth millions of cedis, expressed frustration at the lack of adequate firefighting resources in the country.

He singled out the CEO of Engineers & Planners calling on him to donate fire tenders to the GNFS instead of buying luxury items.

