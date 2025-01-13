Bishop Salifu Amoako was accompanied by police at the National Prayer and Thanksgiving Service on January 12, 2025

The embattled founder of Alive Chapel International was spotted interacting with Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams

The video of Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako's arrival at the event triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako courted attention after he was spotted at the National Prayer and Thanksgiving Service event on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

The star-studded event was held at the auditorium in the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), to thank God for the lives of the people of Ghana and honour the newly sworn-in President John Dramani Mahama and Vice-president Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

Many members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), important celebrities like actress Vivian Jill Lawrence, and the general public attended the event.

High-profile clergy members, Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah, Archbishop Duncan Williams, Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and others were also in attendance at the National Prayer and Thanksgiving Service, an annual initiative promised by President Mahama.

Bishop Salifu Amoako spotted with police

In a video shared by blogger GH Hyper, Bishop Salifu Amoako made a grand entrance, accompanied by an associate and a police officer, as a security detail.

The founder and general overseer of Alive Chapel International was later spotted exchanging pleasantries and engaging in friendly banter with Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams as he arrived in a luxurious vehicle.

Bishop Salifu's appearance at the National Prayer and Thanksgiving Service marked a rare public appearance since his teenage son's involvement in a tragic accident that claimed the lives of two young girls, Justine Agbenu and her friend Maame Dwomoh in East Legon on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife Mouha Amoako were fined GH¢6,000 each for their son's involvement in the East Legon crash. A Family and Juvenile Court in Accra fined the couple for failing to control their son.

The clergyman's son was sentenced to six months at a Correctional Centre for his role in the accident. This judgement left the families of the victims and numerous Ghanaians upset and unsatisfied with the decision.

Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako's Mercedes-Benz was among five vehicles recently involved in an accident at Tesano-Papaye.

Below is the video of Bishop Salifu Amoako at the National Prayer and Thanksgiving Service:

Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako's video stirs reactions

Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako's attendance at the National Prayer and Thanksgiving Service triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

nimasfinest commented:

"What is the policeman doing behind this man? Can’t he hire a personal security guard? This nonsense must stop."

nanaamaelikplim said:

"He heard about the occasion and just decided to go there. Trust me, the president didn't invite him."

akwesikyeremateng commented:

"False prophet."

tmm20_24 said:

"There is no prophet or bishop in Ghana."

godenergy_kingindu commented:

"That dude Salifu shouldn’t be allowed in there!! Shame!!"

phil_m.a said:

"Look at his haircut like a rascal. You can’t do this haircut while working in an office, much more a pastor doing it to stand on pulpit. This one too be man of God. If this is your pastor, have some shame!"

