Sharaf Mahama's boo Jasmine Djang admired her boyfriend's senior brother Shahid Mahama as he shared a new photo on Instagram

In the photo, Shahid Mahama rocked a beautiful smock, glasses and trousers, as well as sunglasses and an expensive watch

In the comments section of the post, Jasmine commented with love emojis to show her admiration for the handsome young man

Shahid Mahama, the second son of President John Mahama, has caught attention with a photo shared on Instagram.

In the picture, Shahid wore a traditional smock, trousers, sunglasses, glasses, and an expensive watch, presenting a stylish look.

Jasmine Djang, rumoured to be in a relationship with Sharaf Mahama, Shahid’s younger brother, was among those who commented on the post. She used love emojis to show her admiration for the photo, adding to her ongoing interest in her connection to the Mahama family.

Jasmine and Sharaf have been linked since 2021. They were first seen together at Glitz Fashion Week, sparking rumours about their relationship. In 2022, reports emerged that Sharaf gifted Jasmine a Jacquemus bag worth GHC5,000 for Valentine’s Day. A video of the couple on a romantic getaway later went viral, adding to the speculation.

The Instagram post came after President John Mahama's inauguration dinner, held to celebrate his swearing-in as Ghana’s president. The dinner followed his official swearing-in ceremony on January 7, 2025, at the Black Star Square in Accra. Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo presided over the event.

President Mahama’s return to power is historic. After serving as the 4th President of the Fourth Republic, he has now become the 6th President of Ghana. His running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, was sworn in as the country’s first female Vice President.

Mahama won the December 2024 elections with 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the total votes. His closest rival, former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party, secured 4,657,304 votes, representing 41.61%.

Shahid Mahama sparks admiration with classy photos

Jasmine Djang admires Farida Mahama

Former Miss Malaika queen Jasmine Djang's admiration for the Mahama family keeps increasing by the day. Recently, she showed her admiration for Farida Mahama as well.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, she called Farida Mahama by her pet name and showed admiration for her boyfriend's sister. Social media users love the friendship.

Farida Mahama also returned the favour by calling Jasmine with a cute reference in her response, adding to the beauty of their friendship and the connection between them.

