The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has suspended four MPs for two weeks after the brawl during a vetting session of the Appointments Committee.

The suspended MPs are Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Alhassan Tampuli and Jerry Ahmed Shaib.

Joy News reported that Bagbin directed the Parliamentary Marshal to prevent the suspended MPs from entering the chamber during the two weeks.

He made it clear that such behaviour would not be tolerated and expressed his disappointment over the actions of the MPs involved.

The Appointments Committee chairman, Bernard Ahaifor, earlier apologised to Ghanaians saying the incident was unacceptable.

Bagbin has also instructed the Committee of Selection in Parliament to reconstitute the Appointments Committee.

The speaker has also directed the Clerk of Parliament to formally lodge a criminal complaint with the police to facilitate a full investigation into the incident.

The dispute they were involved in centred on whether the vetting of Kwabena Mintah Akandoh and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa should have gone ahead at around 10 pm on January 30.

This dispute escalated into a brawl which led to tables and microphones being damaged.

Allegations against Appointments Committee

Before the chaos, a lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor was summoned by the Appointments Committee after claiming on social media that ministerial nominees were making payments for their approval during the ongoing vetting.

The appointments committee has been rocked by similar allegations in the past.

In 2017, Bawku Central MP, and the current Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga claimed a ministerial nominee for Energy and Petroleum, Boakye Agyarko, attempted to bribe members of the minority on the Appointments Committee, to facilitate his recommendation for approval.

Barker-Vormawor later apologised to the Appointments Committee after he appeared before it to answer his claims.

NPP MP clashes with Emeafa Hardcastle

YEN.com.gh reported that Annoh-Dompreh, the Minority Chief Whip urged the Speaker of Parliament to sanction the Acting Chief Executive of the Petroleum Commission, Emeafa Hardcastle after they clashed at the Appointments Committee on January 28.

During the clash, she appeared to call Annoh-Dompreh a "silly child" which was captured on video.

Commenting on the matter on the floor of Parliament, Annoh-Dompreh expressed his displeasure with Hardcastle’s comments.

