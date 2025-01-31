Tensions flared during a session of the Appointments Committee as members of the Minority and Majority Caucuses brawled and vandalised Parliament property.

The dispute centred on where the vetting of Kwabena Mintah Akandoh and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa should have gone ahead at around 10 pm on January 30.

The disagreement erupted when the Minority proposed rescheduling the vetting to Friday, citing concerns over the day’s proceedings. However, Majority members rejected this suggestion, insisting that the vetting should continue as scheduled.

The disagreement escalated into chaos, with Minority members disrupting the session by breaking tables and microphones in an effort to prevent any delay.

Despite this, the Majority stood firm, arguing that the committee was following its established schedule and that the vetting should proceed without interruption.

The situation prompted a heightened security presence in the conference room as tensions mounted. The Minority held firm in its stance, insisting that no further nominees should be vetted, pointing out that an agreement had been made to vet just four nominees and adjourn for the day.

As the clash between the two factions continued, the committee’s work came to a standstill, with both sides refusing to back down from their positions.

