The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has lifted the suspension of four Members of Parliament involved in a clash during a vetting session on January 30.

The clemency came after the Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin appealed to the Speaker to lift the suspension on the affected MPs. His appeal was supported by the Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga.

"I take full responsibility as a leader on my side, on all actions that took place. I will therefore conclude by inviting you, Mr Speaker, to in the circumstance and with assurance given, consider a recession of the decision you communicated to the house, as well as all consequential matters there too," Afenyo-Markin said.

The suspended MPs getting a reprieve are Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Alhassan Tampuli and Jerry Ahmed Shaib.

Despite the clemency, Bagbin said the investigation into the brawl will continue in line with parliamentary procedure.

A special committee chaired by Ho West MP Emmanuel Bedzrah has been tasked with identifying those responsible for the brawl.

"I promise you, the investigations will continue. The report will be brought to the house. The house will have an opportunity to take a decision."

The dispute that led to the brawl they were involved in centred on whether the vetting of Kwabena Mintah Akandoh and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa should have gone ahead at around 10 pm on January 30.

This dispute escalated into a brawl which led to tables and microphones being damaged.

The Minority members proposed rescheduling the vetting to January 31.

The Majority MPs on the committee however wanted the vetting to continue as scheduled despite the late time.

The disagreement turned physical with Minority members disrupting the session by breaking tables and destroying microphones.

NPP MP clashes with Emeafa Hardcastle

YEN.com.gh reported that Annoh-Dompreh, the Minority Chief Whip urged the Speaker of Parliament to sanction the Acting Chief Executive of the Petroleum Commission, Emeafa Hardcastle after they clashed at the Appointments Committee on January 28.

During the clash, she appeared to call Annoh-Dompreh a "silly child" which was captured on video.

Commenting on the matter on the floor of Parliament, Annoh-Dompreh expressed his displeasure with Hardcastle’s comments.

