The Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo-Dampare could not hold back his tears when he visited the family home of Nana Pooley

In a video making rounds on social media, the IGP was seen shedding tears as he commiserated with the deceased family

Nana Pooley, a staunch Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club fan, was allegedly murdered in cold bold by some irate fans of Nsoatreman FC

The leadership of the Ghana Police Service has visited the family of the deceased Kotoko fan, Nana Pooley, to commiserate with them.

The high-powered delegation was led by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare.

IGP Akuffo Dampare shed tears after seeing the mother of Nana Pooley, the deceased Kotoko fan. Photo credit: UGC.

A video circulating on social media showed the arrival of the IGP and his entourage at the residence of the deceased football fan to mourn with the family.

Moments after extending his condolences to Nana Pooley's mother, Dr Dampare broke down in tears, letting go of the pent-up emotions he was struggling to hide.

He later assured the deceased family of the commitment of the Ghana Police Service to see to the bottom of the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

Nana Pooley's untimely demise

It will be recalled that Nana Pooley was reportedly stabbed to death multiple times in an act of hooliganism during the Ghana Premier League fixture between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

Following this unfortunate incident, the police arrested the founder of Nsoatreman FC, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, and two others on Monday, February 3, 2025.

However, after a court hearing on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, a former Member of Parliament and Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, and the two other individuals were granted bail.

The individuals are expected to return to the court on Monday, February 17, 2025, for the continuation of proceedings.

Netizens commiserate with Nana Pooley's family.

Upon coming across the video of the IGP shedding tears, netizens commiserated with Nana Pooley's family.

YEN.com.gh collated some of the reactions to the video below:

@carolinetetteh08 said:

"So sad, what will some gain after committing such murder, hmmm."

@Asante yɛ Oman piaaaw also said:

"Hmmmm it's very painful. We'll be killed and our elders will seek for peace hmmm."

@elizabethsarfo832 commented:

"Humble IGP I like this man."

Nana Pooley's family vow never to forgive

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Pooley's family vowed never to forgive Nsoatreman over the untimely demise of their son.

Speaking in an interview, Kwadwo Asamoah, a brother of the deceased said the family would go to every length to seek justice and ensure the culprit pays for their heinous crime.

Kwadwo Asamoah further sent out a strong warning to the people of Nsoatre, promising hell on the individuals involved in the murder of Nana Pooley.

