Oliver Barker-Vormawor has apologised for his bribery allegations directed at Parliament’s Appointments Committee.

He also said he would delete the post from social media during his appearance before the committee.

Barker-Vormawor had claimed on social media ministerial nominees were making payments to the committee to guarantee their approval.

Appearing before the Appointments Committee on January 29 after a summons, the activist also noted that he did not intend to disparage members of the committee.

“I am saying here clearly that my post was not intended to disparage members of the committee, and I have not intended to say that members of this committee have received or demanded bribes from various individuals. At no point was my statement intended to communicate the same, and for those reasons, I apologise.”

He was accompanied by his legal counsel Nana Ato Dadzie, and a handful of other lawyers.

