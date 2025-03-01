President John Mahama has emphasised that the Hajj pilgrimage should not be treated as a profit-making venture

He made this announcement at the asod-cutting ceremony for the Hajj Village on Friday, February 28, 2025

Some social media users have commented on the trending video that Joy News posted on their Instagram page

President John Dramani Mahama has issued a warning, stating that Muslims should view the Hajj trip as a religious and spiritual journey rather than as a business endeavor.

The President stressed that any extra money raised during the Hajj process should go toward programs that help Zongo villages during his remarks at the sod-cutting ceremony for the new Hajj Village on Friday, February 28.

The President's remarks coincided with continuing preparations for the Hajj, as the Task Force encourages all potential pilgrims and authorized Hajj agents to finish payments and other necessary processes by the deadline of March 13, 2025.

To ensure a seamless pilgrimage, the Task Force has implemented mechanisms to help pilgrims who are completely paid obtain their passports.

The 2025 Hajj package charge was recently lowered by the Task Force from GHS 75,000 to GHS 62,000 to make the journey more affordable. The goal of this cut is to alleviate financial strain and allow more Muslims in Ghana to fulfill their religious duties.

“This year, we set up a task force to manage the Hajj because, after assuming office, we realized that the time before the pilgrimage was too short. So, we brought competent people together, led by Alhaji Collins Dauda, to organize this year’s Hajj. After this, we will constitute the Hajj Board and appoint its chairman."

“I have instructed the task force that the Hajj is not a business and should not be structured for profit. The Hajj Board and Task Force must not aim to make a profit. If even one cedi remains after the Hajj, it should be donated to the poor or used for a project within the Hajj community.”

President Mahama plans to airlift 5,000 pilgrims

According to President John Dramani Mahama, the government has announced that he will fly 5,000 pilgrims from Ghana to Mecca for the Hajj in 2025.

He emphasised the government's dedication to making sure the pilgrimage process runs smoothly.

“After we pay off the millions of dollars of debts that have accumulated in Saudi Arabia from earlier Hajj operations, this year, we intend to airlift exactly 5,000 pilgrims to the Holy Land. And the taskforce has announced March 13, 2025, as the deadline for payment."

