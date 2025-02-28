President John Mahama instructed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to disclose the Black Stars' budgets in his address to the nation

The president's calls for transparency have been greeted with praise by a vast majority of Ghanaians

But in a swift response, the GFA has released a press statement to clarify the budgeting process while affirming their stance on transparency

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has swiftly reacted to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama’s demand for transparency regarding the Ministry of Sports and Recreation’s financial dealings with the Black Stars.

President Mahama, in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered in Parliament on Thursday, February 27, stressed the need for full disclosure of budgets and expenditures related to national teams.

The Ghana FA quickly reacted to President John Mahama’s demand for transparency over Black Stars expenditure. Photos by Cristina Aldehuela and Nipah Dennis.

Source: Getty Images

His call comes against the backdrop of growing concerns over financial mismanagement in the country’s sporting sector, especially football, exacerbated by a string of poor performances by Ghana’s national teams.

The latest blow, the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), has further fueled public frustration.

With confidence in the GFA and the Ministry of Sports dwindling, the President made it clear that his administration would ensure full accountability.

“There will be no secrecy about how much the government spends on the national teams. The budgets presented by the FA and other sports associations must be made public. After all, it is taxpayers' money funding these activities,” he stated, as quoted by Graphic Online.

GFA reacts to John Mahama's commitment to transparency call

In response, the GFA issued an official statement affirming its stance on financial openness while also clarifying its role in the budgeting process.

"We also endorse His Excellency's call for transparency in relation to the budgeting and expenditure related to the Black Stars and, by extension, all national teams," the statement read, as quoted by Ghanafa.org.

The football governing body emphasised that it has always submitted a first draft budget for national teams to the Ministry responsible for Sports, reinforcing its commitment to accountability.

However, the statement made it clear that final budget approvals and financial disbursements for the Black Stars rest solely with the Ministry.

"Beyond this, everything to do with the budgeting and expenditure related to the Black Stars sits with the Ministry. For emphasis, payments made in relation to the Black Stars are exclusively handled by the Ministry."

Growing pressure for financial clarity

Recent allegations of financial misappropriation, particularly the misuse of FIFA funds, have intensified scrutiny on the GFA.

The Kurt Okraku-led GFA has been accused of corruption and supervising the declining fortunes of the Black Stars and football in general in recent years. Photo by Cristina Aldehuela.

Source: Getty Images

Public calls for a full-scale audit of football finances have gained momentum, with many urging the government to hold officials accountable.

Despite distancing itself from direct financial transactions, the GFA reaffirmed its willingness to work alongside the Ministry of Sports and Recreation to improve transparency and rebuild trust.

"We support the President's call for the Ministry to deal transparently with the public regarding these matters and will willingly support the Ministry of Sports and Recreation to achieve this goal.

"We are energised by the President's passion and look forward to working with the Ministry of Sports and Recreation to actualize the dreams and aspirations of all Ghanaians."

A new era of accountability?

As Ghanaian football faces mounting pressure to regain credibility, the coming months will be pivotal in determining whether the President’s directive sparks genuine reforms or merely becomes another political statement.

GFA ExCo member fires back at Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a GFA Executive Council member has responded to John Mahama's remarks about transparency.

According to the top-ranking GFA member, the president was misinformed about the federation's operations.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh