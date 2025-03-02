Ghanaian rapper Ayigbe Edem has called for a permanent solution to the perennial tidal wave issues devastating the Volta Region

His advocacy highlights the recurring destruction in communities like Keta and Anloga, urging the government to prioritize sustainable measures

Therefor, the Ghanaian rapper, called on President Mahama-led government to find a permanent solution to the perennial tidal wave issue

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian rapper Ayigbe Edem has expressed growing concerns about the perennial tidal wave issues affecting communities in the Volta Region.

According to the renowned musician, a native of the region, the sea is taking over their lands, rendering several people homeless.

A Ghanaan rapper, Ayigbe Edem, advocates for a permanent solution to the tidal wave challenges in the Volta Region. Photo credit: @iamedemgh/IG.

Source: TikTok

Engaging his fans on a live chat on social media, Ayigbe Edem urged the government and stakeholders to take immediate action to address the devastating impact of tidal waves in the region.

He further highlighted the recurring destruction caused by tidal waves, which have displaced families, destroyed homes, and disrupted livelihoods.

"I'm really worried, the last time this thing happened, I took some relief items from the Gogetthem Foundation to donate and show them love. It's quite sad that the water is back," he said.

"H.E. John Dramani Mahama, please we need your help in the Volta Region. The sea is taking our lands. We need a permanent solution, so all the people in power, please, please help us so that we can find a permanent solution," he further appealed.

Ayigbe Edem is a renowned Ghanaian rapper from the Volta Regiion of Ghana. Photo credit: @iamedemgh/IG.

Source: TikTok

His call comes in the wake of the tidal wave which hit some communities in the Volt Region in the early hours of Sunday, March 2M 2025.

The Volta Region tidal wave issue

The tidal wave issue has been a recurring problem in the Volta Region, particularly in communities such as Keta, Anloga, and Sogakope.

The situation has worsened in recent years, with many residents left homeless and without access to necessities.

Although the Government of Ghana has constructed a sea defence project at Keta, it appears a more permanent solution is needed as the challenge keeps getting worse each year.

The Keta Sea Defence Project, which was completed in 2014, protect the coastline from Keta to Hlorve.

Ayigbe Edem's concerns spark reactions online

The Ghanaian rapper's concerns appeared to have resonated well with many netizens, as they thronged the comment section to share their views.

Below are some of the reactions to the video:

@AkweiGh said:

"I hope relief gets to the affected families in real time. We have to start planting coconuts, restore mangrove forests and stop sand mining on the beach. Stop using mangrove for firewood. We need to work with nature and not against it."

@OffehK1 also said:

"The government needs to complete the Sea defense... and perhaps relocate some of the nearby residents to a higher altitude."

@os_kayy commented:

"They only need sea defense."

Tidal waves displace over 7000 people

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, over 7000 people were displaced by the tidal waves a few years ago.

The Member of Parliament for Ketu said a state of emergency needs to be declared in Keta and other affected communities.

He explained that the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMo) is yet to intervene.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh