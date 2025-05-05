Hundreds of Ghanaians partook in the recent Save Our Judiciary demo held on May 5 in Accra

The demonstrators gathered at the Supreme Court to present a petition defending judicial independence and condemning any interference

A video of Afenyo-Markin leading the pack with patriotic chants has garnered significant traction on social media

The conveners of the Save Our Judiciary demonstration, led by the minority leader in parliament, Hon Alexander Afenyo-Markin, have successfully submitted their petition to the Supreme Court.

Afenyo Markin Dons Black Uniform, Sings Patriotic Marching Songs As He Leads Demo

Source: Facebook

The protesters assembled in the early hours of Monday, May 5, 2025, at a park opposite the Supreme Court to march to the Jubilee House, Ghana’s seat of government.

The outspoken minority leader who has publicly kicked against the Chief Justice's removal multiple times was captured leading the teeming crowd.

The MP wore an all-black outfit and a beret for the cause, giving away his mood for the demonstration.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afenyo Markin was seen singing Ephraim Amu's Yen Ara Asaase Ni, an Ephraim Amu composition often sung during National gatherings.

Ghanaians react to the Save our Judiciary Demo

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the Save our Judiciary Demonstration.

MusGra MG said:

"Mother Ghana 🇬🇭 is interesting those were preventing people from demonstrating last year are on the streets demonstrating what has changed. The law is still the law ooo."

Paul Ashirifi Nunoo wrote:

"I'm happy that they are back on the street after 8years....indeed there's time for everything under the sun 🥱🥱🥱🥱."

Kwame Amoakwa remarked:

"See stupidity where were you when Charlotte Osei was being removed, you guys are very funny and have nothing sensible to do with your lives, get ready because very the EC chair persons are going to follow soon."

Umar Abass noted:

"Ghanaians have for voted wisdom and integrity.so this is not the time for a political party like Npp to act like a justified player's."

Desmond Mawunya-Awoonor shared:

"The one who received the petition is also Npp member and these people are protecting themselves and their stolen monies so that they wouldn't go to jail.""

Gabby Xorsetor Pat commented:

"Is there symbotic relationship between the Npp and the chief justice Torkonoo??? Is there something they aren't telling us."

Mahama gets two new petitions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Mahama had received more petitions in support of the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo's removal.

In March 2025, the President was said to have started consultations with the Council of State based on three previous unknown petitions which led to the suspension of the Chief Justice.

The persons behind these latest petitions remain unknown, like the earlier three petitions currently being considered.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh