Oheneba Jude was recently seen at a funeral in Kumasi showcasing his command over the traditional Asante dance, Kete

The viral sensation, draped in mourning clothes, mesmerised the funeral guests and fans with his energetic dance moves

Ohenaba Jude's performance at the event earned him significant praise from his fans, while others sprayed him with cash

Scores of Ghanaian celebrities, including Oheneba Jude, were recently spotted at the funeral in honour of the late mother of Lil Win's publicist, Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame.

Oheneba Jude dances at the funeral of Lil Win's publicist, Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame's mother. Photo source: SarkodieStudios

Source: TikTok

Okyeame has worked with Lil Win for several years and has been instrumental in rolling out the actor's key movie projects, including the critically acclaimed A Country Called Ghana, which was released last year.

His reputation in the Kumawood community influenced many Kumasi-based superstars to sympathise with him as he buried his late mum at the Pankrono Roman School Park.

Oheneba Jude ushers at the funeral service in honour of Lil Win's publicist, Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame's mother. Photo source: InnoLens

Source: Instagram

Several videos of Oheneba Jude at the funeral suggested that he was close to the bereaved family.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the viral content creator was captured as part of the ushers serving guests during the church service for the funeral.

Oheneba Jude attended the second leg of the funeral, draped in red mourning cloth and traditional slippers, known as Ahenema.

The viral sensation who just got the role as host of TV3's Edziban show stole the spotlight as he took to the stage dancing to the beating of drums at the funeral.

During the performance, Oheneba Jude freely removed his mourning cloth. Many people woke up to record his energetic Kete performance.

Oheneba Jude's dance moves stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Oheneba Jude's aggressive dance moves at the funeral.

Barima said:

"Please we are serving a cup of lipton so take your time n dont waste all your energy thinking there is much to eat."

back to sender wrote:

"I am the only Ashanti who doesn't know how to dance kete?because it looks like everyone knows how to dance."

Nhyiraba🇬🇭💎 remarked:

"Jude adi Banku ne Shito no nyinaa. My guest did not get banku to eat 😂😂😂."

Leslie shared:

"Oooh Ohk so its not just the food, he knows how to dance as well ohhh oheneba waaaaw good one there."

Gentle_Cosmos remarked:

"There was an assurance,full assurance 😂😂😂😂😂Jollof with chicken, banku with Tilapia,Fried rice and other things 😂😂😂."

Tilly Wilson noted:

"I love your energy my guy ,people will think they know you by wat you post but keep suppressing and surprising them 😂."

Rankson woodgate commented:

"No one is talking about the man who dey his back his facial expression and the camera 🎥 man."

"Adwoa Serwaa added:

"Wei de3 papa ode oo 🤣🤣eii ad3n ya parki jollorf 17 asi wo hc anaa😂😂."

Oheneba Jude mourns his late relative

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneba Jude was inconsolable after the passing of his mother's child.

The content creator also announced the details of the funeral and burial service of his late close relative.

Many Ghanaians, including TikTok personalities, thronged social media to console him and his family.

