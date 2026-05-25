Ghana has declared Wednesday, May 27, 2026, as a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Adha, sparking debate over why it has not been shifted to create a long weekend

While amendments to the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act allow the President to move certain midweek holidays

The government has clarified that Eid-ul-Adha must be observed on its fixed date, meaning it cannot be moved to Friday, May 29, 2026

The Government of Ghana has declared Wednesday, May 27, 2026, a public holiday to mark the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha.

However, the decision has triggered debate on social media, with some Ghanaians questioning why the holiday has not been moved to Friday, May 29, 2026, to create a long weekend.

The Interior Minister, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, declares, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, a public holding for Muslims in Ghana, led by Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha.

Source: Facebook

The discussion follows amendments to the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, which grants the President the authority to shift certain midweek public holidays falling on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday to either Friday or Monday in order to boost productivity and encourage extended weekends.

Despite this provision, the government has clarified that the Eid-ul-Adha holiday cannot be rescheduled.

Officials explained that the festival is a major religious observance that is exempt from the midweek holiday adjustment policy.

Under Section 3 of Act 601 (as amended), holidays such as Eid-ul-Adha, Eid-ul-Fitr, Christmas Day,and Boxing Day are classified as “fixed” observances that must be commemorated on their actual dates.

Because Eid-ul-Adha is determined by the Islamic lunar calendar and associated religious rites, authorities say it must be observed on the exact date it falls.

For 2026, that date has been fixed as Wednesday, May 27, and cannot be shifted to Friday, May 29, 2026.

Ghanaian pilgrim die in Mecca

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian pilgrim, Musah Sidi, died during Tawaf in Mecca at age 53, according to the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana.

The pilgrim's death was deemed a spiritual blessing by the Pilgrims Affairs Office.

Islamic tradition honours pilgrims who pass away while in worship.

Source: YEN.com.gh