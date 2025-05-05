Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin turned up at the SaveTheJudiciary demonstration but refused to speak to the media

Despite several attempts by a JoyNews reporter to get him to comment on the event, he remained silent and existed

His demeanour got many people in the comments section asking if he was forced to attend the protest

Minority Leader Alex Afenyo-Markin ignored a journalist who approached him with questions at the SaveTheJudiciary demonstration in Accra.

The renowned New Patriotic Party member was among persons who attended the protest held in Accra.

Upon arrival, a JoyNews reporter approached him with some questions but he refused to answer them.

Minority holds Save The Judiciary demonstration

The opposition New Patriotic Party is at the forefront of the SaveTheJudicairy protest, an event, organised by pro-government supporters and civil society groups, aimed at defending the integrity and independence of Ghana’s judiciary system amid increasing public criticism and political pressure.

The idea to demonstrate was conceived after President John Dramani Mahama suspended the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo after receiving petitions for her removal. The New Patriotic Party deems the move unfit and claims it is a compromise on the Judiciary.

Things took a different turn at the event when the prominent lawmaker refused to answer a question from a reporter attempting to seek his opinion on concerns about judicial impartiality.

In a viral which has surfaced online, the determined journalist, holding a microphone, approached Afenyo-Markin with a straightforward questions.

The MP, without offering a response or even acknowledging the question, walked past the journalist and continued his engagement with other attendees.

Watch the video of Afenyo Markin below:

Ghanaians react to Afenyo-Markin's video

The incident has since triggered strong reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing disappointment over what they describe as disrespect to the media and a missed opportunity for transparency. Others also argued that he was afraid to make a comment he would later regret.

@niikwart1 wrote:

"To the NPP, and Afenyo, it's all a game. They r not interested in building this country. Their only focus is how to be in charge of our RESOURCES again. To plunder and loot. Das all!

@AmosApodei wrote:

"When they refuse to speak such as this, it means the whole appearance there is unjustified."

@sulemana5318 wrote:

"They should go n keep fit well."

