The Moroccan Embassy in Accra has officially announced the launch of a visa-free policy for holders of Ghanaian ordinary passports.

This development takes effect immediately following a recent agreement between the two African countries.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. reaches a visa-free agreement between Ghana and Morocco after a meeting with official of Morocco. Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook.

The new policy aims to ease travel restrictions and strengthen ties between Morocco and Ghana.

Under the agreement, Ghanaian passport holders can now visit Morocco without needing a visa, promoting easier travel and exchange between the two nations.

The visa-free policy is expected to boost tourism, trade, and cultural exchange between Morocco and Ghana.

The Moroccan Embassy's announcement highlights the commitment of both countries to fostering stronger bilateral relations and promoting mutual understanding.

"The Embassy of Morocco wishes to inform that a visa is no longer required for Ghanaian nationals wishing to visit Morocco. Instead, travelers must obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization before departure, available through the official website:" the Moroccan Embassy's official X account posted.

Ambassador of His Majesty Mohammed VI King of Morocco to Ghana, Imane Ouaadil, pays a courtesy call on Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. Photo credit: @ImaneOuaadil/X.

In response to this development, Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, expressed his delight and wished Ghanaians who would take advantage of the policy a safe trip to Morocco.

He also took the opportunity to call on African leaders to embrace a borderless Africa to facilitate easier movement for citizens across the continent.

"The Moroccan Embassy in Accra confirms it has commenced the No Visa Policy for holders of Ghanaian Ordinary Passports following the recent agreement I initiated. Enjoy your trips to beautiful Morocco. Let’s build a borderless Africa. For God and Country," he wrote on social media.

Imane Ouaadil, Ambassador of His Majesty Mohammed VI, King of Morocco to Ghana, also expressed her delight in a post on X.

"Now we can officially say: Medofo Bra Morocco," she wrote.

Ghanaians celebrate the visa waiver to Morocco.

Ghanaians on social media flooded the comment section to react to the launch of the visa-free policy between Ghana and Morocco, with many expressing their celebration in the comments.

@sktettey said:

"Chale, this is very good and refreshing for God and Country Called Ghana."

@majeed_zamani also said:

"Wow that’s awesome. Morocco, here I come."

@AfricWomenPower commented:

"Congratulations to Ghana."

When Ghana/Morocco signed the visa-free agreement

On June 6, 2025, the Foreign Affairs Minister reached an agreement with Morocco for holders of Ghanaian passport to travel to the North African country visa-free.

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Mr Ablakwa explained that the agreement was part of efforts to strengthen international ties.

The visa-free policy was agreed upon after a meeting between Ablakwa and Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.

