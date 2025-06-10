Legal Expert Amanda Clinton Breaks Down Ofori-Atta Red Notice Saga

Legal expert and head of chambers at Clinton Consultancy Amanda Clinton breaks down how exactly red notices work in Ghana and the role of Ghana's law enforcement in the saga

On June 2, the Office of the Special Prosecutor declared former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta wanted again after he failed to honour a scheduled meeting and was subsequently added to INTERPOL's Red Notice database.

Ofori-Atta's family has since criticised these developments and made attempts to reverse the Red Notice.

Amid the interest and concerns about the case, a legal expert and the head of chambers at Clinton Consultancy, Amanda Clinton, breaks down the the process of issuing Red Notices from Ghana, clarifies the roles of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), the Attorney-General (AG), and Interpol’s National Central Bureau (NCB) in Accra, and explain why due process is critical.

She noted that Red Notices are powerful international tools, but their legitimacy depends on how they are initiated and applied.

"Using such notices to target individuals who are not in hiding but are known, reachable, and possibly unwell could erode public trust in justice institutions. Due process must not only be followed—it must be seen to be followed."

What office functions as Interpol Ghana?

Clinton noted that there is no formal Interpol office in Ghana. Criminal Investigations Department. There is, however, a National Central Bureau within the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

"This bureau functions as Interpol Ghana and acts solely as a liaison between Ghana and Interpol’s General Secretariat in Lyon, France."

The National Central Bureau, however, has no judicial powers of its own and cannot arrest, prosecute, or determine guilt.

It transmits requests that originate from competent Ghanaian legal authorities to Interpol headquarters for review and potential global circulation.

What is required for a Red Notice?

To request a Red Notice through Interpol Ghana, there must be a an active arrest warrant issued by a court in Ghana, based on criminal charges under Ghanaian law and the alleged offense must be punishable by at least two years of imprisonment if prosecution is pending, or six months if the person has already been convicted.

Clinton noted that Interpol does not allow Red Notices for politically motivated prosecutions.

Red Notice's must also not violate international human rights laws, such as protections against arbitrary detention or unfair trial processes.

Interpol does not require full disclosure of public evidence but demands a summary of the facts, including the person’s alleged role in the offence. Confidentiality is preserved in sensitive cases.

If the suspect's location is known, like in Ofori-Atta's case, a Red Notice is still permitted because the notice is not meant to find the suspect but to alert law enforcement in other countries, facilitate temporary detention and lay the foundation for a formal extradition request.

What role is does the Attorney-General play?

Clinton noted that although the special prosecutor may initiate an investigation and request the arrest of a suspect, the Attorney-General of Ghana must approve any Red Notice submission.

"This ensures state accountability and prevents abuse of international mechanisms for political ends."

What should have happened in the Ofori-Atta case?

Clinton noted that issuing a Red Notice without genuine intent to extradite may give the appearance of a politically motivated action.

If a suspect is already known to be in a foreign jurisdiction, especially one like the US, best practice typically involves sending mutual legal assistance requests, coordinating with the host country for direct extradition proceedings and using a Red Notice only if extradition will be pursued after temporary arrest.

What is Ofori-Atta being investigated for?

Ofori-Atta is being investigated for five cases, according to the Special Prosecutor. These cases concern:

Contractual arrangements between Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited and the Ghana Revenue Authority. The termination of a contract between the Electricity Company of Ghana and Beijing Xiao Cheng Technology. Procurement procedures and financial transactions related to the National Cathedral. A Ministry of Health contract with Service Ghana Auto Group Limited for purchasing and maintaining 307 ambulances. The handling and disbursement of funds from the Tax P-Fund Account of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

