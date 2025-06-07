Ghanaians can now travel to Morocco without applying for a traditional visa after both countries reached an agreement

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, stated that there are other significant agreements Ghanaians must know about

Social media users who saw the listed agreements shared their thoughts in the comment section of the post

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced other significant agreements Ghana reached with Morocco aside from the visa-free entry to the North African country.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa indicated that there were other agreements reached in the education and aviation sectors, among others.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announces six other important agreements Ghana reached with Morocco. Photo credit: @S_OkudzetoAblak

In a post on X, the Minister said other agreements from his working visit to Morocco include the increase in scholarship for Ghanaian students to study in Morocco and food security cooperation, among others.

Below are the agreements listed by the Minister in his post on X.

"1) Scholarships for Ghanaian students doubled from 70 to 140 each year."

"2) Food security cooperation beginning with a free donation of 2,000 tonnes of fertilisers to Ghanaian farmers, and technical support for the construction of a modern fertiliser manufacturing plant in Ghana."

"3) Training of Ghanaian youth to become pilots at Morocco’s prestigious pilot training academy as President Mahama prepares to bring back Ghana Airways; 4) Educational exchange intervention which would see Moroccan youth pursue courses in Ghana’s Maritime University and other universities."

"5) Grand October 2025 business forum to be held in Morocco to allow for Ghanaian companies to collaborate with their Moroccan counterparts."

"6) Priority projects identified in the sea port expansion, railway development, textile production and pharmaceuticals."

Ghanaians applaud Okudzeto Ablakwa

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post Okudzeto Ablakwa shared on X. Read them below:

@kwakuasamoahtv said:

“Overworking Minister, well done 👏.”

@GhanaSocialUni wrote:

“1. Why is Morocco offering Scholarships to us? Don’t we have better schools? Aren’t there better countries with better schools?”

“2. Food security? Morocco teaching us food security shows our incompetence... don’t we have distinguished farmers here?”

“3. See a no get time sef .. wey pilots Morocco get? Charley ,this is just a joke.”

@lilbrowse said:

“I understand what we are getting oo but what are we giving in return. Most of the time, we are in the dark.”

@Onipanua_ wrote:

“Working minister! 3ny3 baako no.”

@Kafuikiki said:

“Torgbui anything for those who want to do a Post Graduate in Medicine?”

@Kwamewugah1 wrote:

“Well Done Hon. The Torgbuio are proud of you😊 #forgodandcountry.”

@eii_braakofi said:

“Every sector minister who was loud in opposition is actively & visibly working for everyone to see, except Sam George. As soon as it gets to @samgeorgegh turn, all we hear every day are excuses and countless committees with ZERO results.”

