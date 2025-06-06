Ghanaians Now Able to Travel to Morocco Visa-Free: Ablakwa Announces New Policy
- Ghanaians can now travel to Morocco without applying for a traditional visa, following a new arrangement
- Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said this was part of efforts to strengthen international ties
- Ghanaians will now only need online authorisation to travel to Morocco, and approval would be given in 24 hours
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced that Ghanaians can now travel to Morocco without applying for a traditional visa.
This development is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between African countries.
Ablakwa shared the new development in a statement.
GBC also reported that, speaking after a two-day official visit to Morocco, the Minister affirmed that the new arrangement would make travel easier.
Instead of applying for a visa through the Moroccan embassy, Ghanaians will now only need a simple online travel authorisation.
This approval will be given within 24 hours and requires no in-person interview or appointment.
The announcement follows a meeting between Ablakwa and Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita. The agreement is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between African countries.
The minister also mentioned that the number of direct flights between Ghana and Morocco would be increased to support the new travel deal.
“Our borders should not divide us… They must become bridges that connect our people.”
List of visa-free countries for Ghana
Visa requirements for Ghanaian citizens are administrative entrance limitations imposed by other countries' authorities.
Bearers of Ghanaian passports can travel visa-free to over 40 nations and territories.
These include:
- Bahamas – 90 days
- Bangladesh – 90 days
- Barbados – 180 days
- Benin – 90 days
- Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) – 90 days
- Dominica – 180 days
- Eswatini – 30 days
- Fiji – 120 days
- Gambia – 90 days
- Grenada – 90 days
- Guyana – 90 days
- Haiti – 90 days
- Kiribati – 90 days
- Malawi – 90 days
- Mauritius – 90 days
- Micronesia – 30 days
- Mozambique – 30 days
- Philippines – 30 days
- Rwanda – 90 days
- Saint Kitts and Nevis – 90 days
- Senegal – 90 days
- Singapore – 30 days
- South Africa – 90 days
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 90 days
- Tanzania – 90 days
- Uganda – 90 days
- Vanuatu – 120 days
- Zimbabwe – 90 days
- Belize
- Togo
- Sierra Leone
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Mali
- Liberia
- Jamaica
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Burkina Faso
- Cape Verde
- Trinidad and Tobago
eVisa countries for Ghanaian citizens
There are also eVisa arrangements which allow Ghanaians to enter over 30 countries by applying for and getting their visa online. This removes the need for physical visits to embassies.
These include:
- Albania
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Australia
- Bahrain
- Bhutan
- Botswana
- Cameroon
- Colombia
- Ecuador
- Ethiopia
- Georgia
- Hong Kong
- Iraq
- Kazakhstan
- Kyrgyzstan
- Libya
- Moldova
- Mongolia
- Myanmar
- Oman
- Papua New Guinea
- Qatar
- São Tomé and Príncipe
- South Korea
- South Sudan
- Suriname
- Syria
- Tajikistan
- United Arab Emirates
- Uzbekistan – 30 days
- Vietnam – 90 days
- Zambia – 90 days
- Congo (Dem. Rep.) – 90 days
- Djibouti – 90 days
- India – 30 days
- Iran – 30 days
- Madagascar – 90 days
- Malaysia – 14 days
- Bolivia – 90 days
Ghana's visa-on-arrival policy
YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Ghana had a visa-on-arrival policy to boost tourism in December 2024.
The new policy was meant to make travel more convenient for visitors coming into the country this festive season.
The policy ended in January 15, 2025, with all travellers entering Ghana able to do so without a pre-approved visa.
The initiative formed part of the ‘December in GH’ campaign, under the broader ‘Beyond the Return’ programme.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.