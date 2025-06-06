Ghanaians can now travel to Morocco without applying for a traditional visa, following a new arrangement

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said this was part of efforts to strengthen international ties

Ghanaians will now only need online authorisation to travel to Morocco, and approval would be given in 24 hours

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced that Ghanaians can now travel to Morocco without applying for a traditional visa.

This development is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between African countries.

Ablakwa shared the new development in a statement.

GBC also reported that, speaking after a two-day official visit to Morocco, the Minister affirmed that the new arrangement would make travel easier.

Instead of applying for a visa through the Moroccan embassy, Ghanaians will now only need a simple online travel authorisation.

This approval will be given within 24 hours and requires no in-person interview or appointment.

The announcement follows a meeting between Ablakwa and Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita. The agreement is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between African countries.

The minister also mentioned that the number of direct flights between Ghana and Morocco would be increased to support the new travel deal.

“Our borders should not divide us… They must become bridges that connect our people.”

List of visa-free countries for Ghana

Visa requirements for Ghanaian citizens are administrative entrance limitations imposed by other countries' authorities.

Bearers of Ghanaian passports can travel visa-free to over 40 nations and territories.

These include:

Bahamas – 90 days

Bangladesh – 90 days

Barbados – 180 days

Benin – 90 days

Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) – 90 days

Dominica – 180 days

Eswatini – 30 days

Fiji – 120 days

Gambia – 90 days

Grenada – 90 days

Guyana – 90 days

Haiti – 90 days

Kiribati – 90 days

Malawi – 90 days

Mauritius – 90 days

Micronesia – 30 days

Mozambique – 30 days

Philippines – 30 days

Rwanda – 90 days

Saint Kitts and Nevis – 90 days

Senegal – 90 days

Singapore – 30 days

South Africa – 90 days

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 90 days

Tanzania – 90 days

Uganda – 90 days

Vanuatu – 120 days

Zimbabwe – 90 days

Belize

Togo

Sierra Leone

Niger

Nigeria

Mali

Liberia

Jamaica

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Burkina Faso

Cape Verde

Trinidad and Tobago

eVisa countries for Ghanaian citizens

There are also eVisa arrangements which allow Ghanaians to enter over 30 countries by applying for and getting their visa online. This removes the need for physical visits to embassies.

These include:

Albania

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

Bahrain

Bhutan

Botswana

Cameroon

Colombia

Ecuador

Ethiopia

Georgia

Hong Kong

Iraq

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Libya

Moldova

Mongolia

Myanmar

Oman

Papua New Guinea

Qatar

São Tomé and Príncipe

South Korea

South Sudan

Suriname

Syria

Tajikistan

United Arab Emirates

Uzbekistan – 30 days

Vietnam – 90 days

Zambia – 90 days

Congo (Dem. Rep.) – 90 days

Djibouti – 90 days

India – 30 days

Iran – 30 days

Madagascar – 90 days

Malaysia – 14 days

Bolivia – 90 days

Ghana's visa-on-arrival policy

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Ghana had a visa-on-arrival policy to boost tourism in December 2024.

The new policy was meant to make travel more convenient for visitors coming into the country this festive season.

The policy ended in January 15, 2025, with all travellers entering Ghana able to do so without a pre-approved visa.

The initiative formed part of the ‘December in GH’ campaign, under the broader ‘Beyond the Return’ programme.

