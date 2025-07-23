President John Mahama has appointed Mugabe Saifu Maase to the new Board of Directors for the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR)

The Energy Minister, John Abdulai Jinapor, inaugurated the new board on July 23, 2025, emphasising its role in reviving TOR’s operations

Board Chairman Nayon Bilijo pledged the board's commitment to restoring the refinery's profitability in line with government policy

President John Mahama has appointed controversial broadcast journalist, Mugabe Saifu Maase, as a member of the new Board of Directors for the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, officially inaugurated the TOR board members on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

The Energy Minister emphasised the board's critical role in reviving the refinery's operations and returning it to profitability.

"Your foremost duty is to get TOR back on stream. You must implement bold and strategic actions to return the refinery to profitability. TOR is not just another company; it is a vital national asset," he said.

The newly appointed Board Chairman, Nayon Bilijo, expressed gratitude to the President for the trust placed in him.

On behalf of his colleagues, he pledged the board's commitment to restoring the refinery's operations in line with government policy and national energy needs.

The reconstituted board comprises nine members, including Mugabe Maase, with diverse backgrounds and expertise. The members are:

Hon. Nayon Bilijo - Chairperson

Edmond Kombat Esq. - Acting Managing Director

Mr. Thomas Martey Laari - Member

Mr. Robert Kempes Ofosuhene - Member

Hon. Dr. Sebastian N. Sandaare - Member

Mr. Mugabe Saifu Maase - Member

Hon. Mohammed Issah Bataglia - Member

sabarima Kyei Osafo Kantanka - Member

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah - Member

The appointment of Mugabe Maase and the new board members is expected to bring fresh perspectives and expertise to the Tema Oil Refinery.

The board's success will be crucial in addressing the refinery's operational and financial challenges and ensuring its contribution to Ghana's energy security.

