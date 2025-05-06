Popular Ghanaian journalist Mugabe Maase has criticised President John Dramani Mahama for allegedly sidelining pro-NDC journalists

In a video, he claimed the government had ignored journalists who fought so hard for the NDC to gain power

Netizens who saw the post were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Famed Ghanaian journalist, Mugabe Maase, has called out President John Dramani Mahama over what he described as sidelining pro-NDC journalists.

In a video, he expressed dissatisfaction over the appointment of some Ghanaian journalists, especially from Joy FM and TV3, who have been given government appointments.

Mugabe speaks against Pres Mahama Image source: John Dramani Mahama, Mugabe Maase

Source: Facebook

Venting his spleen, he noted that the President has failed to recognise the hard work of the journalists who failed so hard to bring him into office.

He also criticised some government officials and staunch NDC members, describing them as arrogant. Mugabe claimed some no longer answer his calls after gaining positions in government.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh