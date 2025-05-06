Mugabe Slams Mahama for Not Giving pro-NDC Journalists Appointments: "You've Ignored the Grassroots"
- Popular Ghanaian journalist Mugabe Maase has criticised President John Dramani Mahama for allegedly sidelining pro-NDC journalists
- In a video, he claimed the government had ignored journalists who fought so hard for the NDC to gain power
- Netizens who saw the post were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Famed Ghanaian journalist, Mugabe Maase, has called out President John Dramani Mahama over what he described as sidelining pro-NDC journalists.
In a video, he expressed dissatisfaction over the appointment of some Ghanaian journalists, especially from Joy FM and TV3, who have been given government appointments.
Venting his spleen, he noted that the President has failed to recognise the hard work of the journalists who failed so hard to bring him into office.
He also criticised some government officials and staunch NDC members, describing them as arrogant. Mugabe claimed some no longer answer his calls after gaining positions in government.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh