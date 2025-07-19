President John Mahama's Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has initiated a fitness walk to encourage physical activity among Ghanaians

After the walk on Saturday, July 19, 2025, Julius Debrah and some of the people who went on the walk danced to some good music

Social media users who watched the video were excited and shared their thoughts on Julius Debrah's dance moves

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, showed that he has got some great dance moves and is a fun person when he boogied to some music.

Julius Debrah and some other people were dancing on the street after they went for a walk, which was initiated by the Chief of Staff.

Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, dances happily after leading a fitness walk. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1/X & Julius Debrah/Facebook

Julius Debrah organises a fitness walk every Saturday as a way to encourage physical activity among Ghanaians.

In a video on X, the Chief of Staff and those who joined him walked through some streets of Trassaco in East Legon in the Greater Accra region.

He was joined by some media personalities and other Ghanaians. Most people wore a yellow jersey with a Black Star in the middle. The shirt also had the colours of the national flag in it.

At one point, all those going on the walk, including Julius Debrah, stopped and showed their dance moves.

Ghanaian media personality, fashion designer, and Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Affairs, Kofi Okyere Darko, first came forward to show his dance moves, followed by others who were present.

The Chief of Staff danced but did not move forward into what looked like the semi-circle formed by those present for the fitness walk.

He did some legwork as he cheered others who moved forward to dance. From Julius Debrah’s laughter and other actions, one could tell that he was enjoying the moment.

There have been rumours that the Chief of Staff wants to contest as flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC). However, Julius Debrah is yet to confirm that.

Some people who commented on the video claimed this was his way of galvanising support to contest for the 2028 flagbearer position of the NDC.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comment on Julius Debrah’s dance moves

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video on social media. Read them below:

@KwesiThanos said:

“We see presidential ambition when we see PRESIDENTIAL AMBITION”

@larveenderz wrote:

“@Fentuo_ and @GiovaniCaleb4 come and see your mates.”

@benarfah said:

“Time tells stories differently.”

@rich4eva_addo wrote:

“Chief of staff and Nana Addo Dee, like twins o Eii.”

@WholenessAyi said:

“Ghanaian men and their potbellies ahhhba.”

@KhamaTrills wrote:

“I see am den I kai David ein uncle 😂. That man too sabi dance 😂.”

@_chinimonster said:

“Didn’t know Julius is this fun.”

@SSS_Promotion wrote:

“Fentuo's brother be that.”

@expi_noza said:

“Monsa s3n afa dodo 😂😂😂😂.”

@bigApple_realty wrote:

“Trassaco Asem.”

@AborahDaniel said:

“You can’t hate Julius Debrah, can you? What a man ❤️😂.”

@AdjeiMemphis wrote:

“Lmao you want chop president eno be easy oo Ei 🤣.”

