President Mahama has made a major change in the leadership of the Tema Oil Refinery by appointing a new Managing Director

The appointment comes barely two months after he named Yussif Sulemana as the MD for the Oil Refinery

Netizens who saw the post have welcomed the appointment with mixed reactions, as some have hailed the President, while others have criticised the appointment

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed a new Managing Director (MD) at the Tema Oil Refinery.

The Deputy MD, Edmond Kombat, has been nominated as the Acting Managing Director of the institution, which has struggled to stand on its feet for many years.

He succeeds the former Managing Director, Dr Yussif Sulemana, who has been reassigned from his role as TOR MD to serve as a Technical Advisor at the Energy Ministry.

Edmond Kombat's appointment comes barely two months after President Mahama named his predecessor, Dr Yussif Sulemana.

Dr. Sulemana’s appointment as TOR MD came in February 2025, succeeding Kofi Tagoe Mocumbi, who held the role under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration.

Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) is Ghana’s only oil refinery in Tema, an industrial city about 25 kilometres east of Accra. It plays a vital role in Ghana’s energy sector by processing crude oil into refined petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and kerosene for domestic and industrial use.

However, for some years, it has been saddled with challenges, including financial debts owing to mismanagement, inefficiencies, and legacy debts, operational shutdowns, which includes, frequent halts in production due to maintenance issues or lack of crude oil supply, political interference i.e changes in government often come with leadership reshuffles, affecting long-term planning, etc.

President Mahama believes this shake-up in the leadership of the Oil Refinery will significantly improve its conditions and make it stand on its feet.

Netizens divided over TOR appointment

Netizens who saw the post about the new appointment have expressed mixed reactions. While some lauded it, others questioned why a new MD has been named barely two months after one took office.

