Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Donates New Kente Cloths to Parliament of Ghana
Politics

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Donates New Kente Cloths to Parliament of Ghana

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
2 min read
  • The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has donated new Kente cloths to replace the old ones adorning the Presidential Seat
  • The gesture follows a request made by Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, during a recent visit to the Manhyia Palace
  • The fresh cloths add cultural significance and elegance to the Parliament's Chamber

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has donated new Kente cloths to the Parliament of Ghana.

The new Kente cloth replaces the old ones that had adorned the Presidential Seat in Parliament's Chamber for nearly three decades.

Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, Kente cloth, Parliament of Ghana, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin
The Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, donates a new Kente cloths to the Parliament of Ghana. Photo credit: @etsedafeamekpor/X.
Source: Facebook

This gesture comes as a result of a request made by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, during his recent visit to the Manhyia Palace, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

Parliament has undergone a few changes, with new chairs installed on the floor of the House.

The fresh Kente cloths will, therefore, add a touch of elegance and cultural significance to Parliament's Chamber, reflecting the rich heritage of the Ashanti Kingdom.

Majority Chief Whip thanks Otumfuo

In a social media post, the Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, conveyed special gratitude to the Asantehene on behalf of the Speaker of Parliament, the Clerk, and the entire leadership of the House, to the revered king.

"As the Rt. Hon. Speaker leads Parliament today to start the 1st Sitting of the 3rd Meeting of the 1st Session of the 9th Parliament of the 4th Republic, I deem it my singular honour, as the Govt Chief Whip, to extend a ton of gratitude on behalf of the Speaker, the Clerk, and the Leadership of Parliament to Otumfuo, the Asantehene, for donating fresh Kente cloths to replace the old ones which were donated to Parliament a couple of decades ago by Manhyia," he wrote.
"The Otumfuo made these fresh donations in response to the Speaker's request during his visit to Manhyia last week," he added.

Read the post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh

