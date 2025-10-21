Parliament to Swear in Akwatia and Tamale Central MPs: "NDC in Total Control
- The Parliament of Ghana will resume sitting today, Tuesday, October 21, 2025, for the Third Meeting of the First Session
- Two newly elected Members of Parliament from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be sworn in
- The swearing-in follows Bernard Bediako Baidoo and Prof Alidu Mahama Seidu's victories in their respective by-elections
The Parliament of Ghana will resume sitting today, Tuesday, October 21, 2025, for the Third Meeting of the First Session of the Ninth Parliament.
Among the key activities expected on the floor of the House is the swearing-in of two newly elected Members of Parliament from the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).
The Akwatia By-election
Bernard Bediako Baidoo, who won the Akwatia by-election on September 2, 2025, was declared the winner after securing 18,199 votes of the total valid ballots cast.
His closest rival, Kwame Asumadu of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), garnered 15,235 votes.
The Akwatia by-election was necessitated by the death of the MP for the area, Ernest Yaw Kumi.
The Tamale Central By-election
The EC, on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, declared Professor Alidu Mahama Seidu as the Member of Parliament-elect for Tamale Central.
This followed the closure of the extended deadline for filing nominations for the Tamale Central by-election, which passed at 5:00 PM on September 21, 2025, with no political party or independent candidate stepping forward to contest.
The EC declared Prof. Seidu the MP-elect after he emerged as the sole candidate for the by-election.
The Tamale Central seat became vacant following the unfortunate demise of the MP for the constituency, Murtala Ibrahim Mohammed, who died in a helicopter crash on August 6, 2025, alongside seven other prominent Ghanaians.
Following their respective victories in the two separate by-elections, the MP-elects will finally swear their oaths to begin their parliamentary careers.
In a Facebook post anticipating his swearing-in ceremony, Professor Seidu prayed for God's grace to guide him through his burgeoning parliamentary career.
"Inshaa Allah, the decree of Allah will take effect today. We continue to pray and count on His abundant grace and mercy as we undertake this journey," he wrote.
"The goal is to fill the big shoes left by our late comrade Murtala — may his soul rest in eternal peace. And then carve a new chapter of progress, development, and growth in our dear metropolis," he added.
Read the post below:
Reactions as newly elected MPs take oath
Some Ghanaians on social media thronged the comment section of Prof Seidu's post to extend their good wishes to him as he begins his parliamentary journey.
YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:
@Adam Fusein said:
"Almighty Allah is with you and wear the big shoe responsibly insha Allah."
@Iddrisu Seidu Gurundoo also said:
"May Allah grant you the wisdom to lead."
@Bigger Adams commented:
"I wish u all the best, Prof Alidu Seidu, may the Good Lord see u through. I know for sure that today Ghanaians will learn a lot because it will be like u set the questions for them to ask u. I call, Prof answers, because the wisdom is there, thanks for being there for us, we are also there for you. Good luck."
NPP stalwart speaks on strength in parliament
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a former MP for Subin, Eugene Boakye Antwi, lamented the NPP's dwindling numbers in Parliament during an interview on Okay FM.
He described it as sad that the party now holds only 87 seats compared to 159 in 2016 and 137 in 2020.
His comments followed the NDC's victory in the Akwatia by-election, which increased their total seats to 185.
