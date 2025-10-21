Anthony Nukpenu, a presidential staffer, has criticised residents of Adenta in the Greater Accra Region for demanding motorable roads

In response to a complaint on Asempa FM, Nukpenu urged residents to stop complaining and take collective action to fix the roads

His comments have sparked widespread backlash on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing their disapproval

A staffer at the Office of the President, Anthony Nukpenu, has slammed residents of Adenta in the Greater Accra Region for demanding motorable roads in their community.

On the Monday, October 21, 2025 edition of the Ekosi Sen programme on Accra-based Asempa FM, a listener texted into the show to complain about the deplorable roads within the Adenta constituency, demanding immediate action from the Member of Parliament, Adamu Ramadan.

Anthony Nukpenu, a presidential staffer, slams Adenta residents for complaining about deplorable roads in their community. Photo credit: Anthony Nukpenu/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

"Ashaley Botwe Highway Junction to Lakeside Estate is so bad that saloon cars find it difficult to move, and it creates huge traffic. We have tried calling the MP, Adamu Ramadan's office, but we have not been successful. OB, we are dying on the highways to Lakeside, please help us," the Ghanaian said.

Responding to this, however, Nukpenu, who is also the Greater Accra Regional Organiser of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), asked the residents of Adenta to stop complaining and pool resources together to fix the roads.

The presidential staffer further questioned the contribution of the residents of Adenta to the development of their country and community.

"What is their contribution? I'm telling you, seriously, when you live in a community where there is a problem, the community can come together to do something before the government comes in. Stop complaining. We are not helping ourselves," he said.

Watch the video below:

Anthony Nukpenu slammed for road infrastructure comments

Anthony Nukpenu's comments have sparked reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians criticising him for his unfortunate remarks.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@DerrickGya306 said:

"So he thinks anyone can just wake up and begin to fix their road, ohh if soo ebe like wanna road won’t be this bad oo. Mr Organiser, please know better."

@BraAlkabos also said:

"Had forgotten when your Nana Addo told the Volta chief who complained about E blogs in his community that he should go and do it himself. Sia."

@DKegeri commented:

"When the twister boys started fixing the country. Didn’t you say we should fix ourselves first?"

@ButlerFiifi also commented:

"These are the {expletive} that make people hate a government! Imagine the arrogance! In opposition, would this have been his posture? The NDC government shouldn't forget the statement President Mahama made concerning "the abaa that was used to beat Baah"! This is bad talk!"

Beatrice Annangfio says the NDC will create opportunities for all its party members. Photo credit: Beatrice Annangfio/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Presidential staffer urges calm among NDC supporters

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a presidential staffer, Beatrice Annangfio, urged NDC grassroots supporters to remain calm over delayed appointments.

She assured them that the government’s four-year mandate allows time for inclusion and opportunities.

The presidential staffer cited personal experiences and pressure in public service as reasons for the delays.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh