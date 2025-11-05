Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyabeng has accused the security agencies under the former NPP government of sabotaging his work.

Kissi Agyabeng said that the security agencies aided Ofori-Atta’s departure from Ghana just days after the December 2024 elections

He expressed frustration over the criticism directed at his office, stating that the OSP does not control airport exit points

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng, has accused the security agencies under the erstwhile New Patriotic Party (NPP) of sabotaging his investigation of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Speaking in a recent interview, Kissi Agyabeng, who helms the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), suggested that the former Finance Minister was aided by the security agencies to abscond from the country a few days after the December 7, 2024, elections.

The Special Prosecutor said he finds it difficult to accept any blame for Ofori-Atta leaving the country.

"We have attracted some flak, with people asking, 'Why did you allow him to go?' He left between January 1 and 6, 2025. I know the date, but I'm not going to say it. Who was in power during those days?" he said.

"We don't control the airport. The OSP does not control exit points. Yet, we are criticized day in and day out," he added.

